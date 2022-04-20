Astros Set to Rock Space City Uniforms for First Time Today
Overview
The Houston Astros are set to debut their new Space City uniforms for the first time today and will do so as they host the Los Angeles Angels.
The Astros put these uniforms on sale to the public on April 10th and it’s been a glowing success since the launch.
Anita Sehgal, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Astros had this to say when they were unveiled:
“We are excited and grateful that our fans and the city of Houston have embraced Space City, our first new uniforms in six years. The details and storytelling within the uniform is what really makes it special. Our Space City, City Connect uniforms are inspired by the spirit of Houstonians, while celebrating what makes us unique.”
Nine teams have currently put out City Connect uniforms and the Astros have found the most success so far out of that group, beating the previous launch record by a remarkable 329%. If you thought that number was special, this launch also had the second-largest impact on the Astros Team Store, next to the day after the Astros won the World Series in 2017.
The top three selling Space City Uniforms belong to Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Alvarez.
Following today’s debut of the jersey on the diamond, the Astros will wear the Space City uniforms every Monday at home for the rest of the regular season.
Houston is set to enter today’s game against the Angels as slight underdogs, where they currently sit at +108 on the moneyline on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
