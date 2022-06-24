Former Notre Dame head baseball coach Link Jarrett has agreed to become the new head coach at Florida State. Jarrett played at Florida State from 1991-1994 under famed head coach Mike Martin Sr. Since then; his coaching career has been very successful. He’ll go to Florida State with a career record of 301-198, which was compiled from his time at UNCG and Notre Dame.

Aside from a winning record, he has also collected several accolades throughout his career. Jarrett is a two-time National Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022. He led the Fighting Irish to back-to-back Super Regional appearances for the first time in school history. This past season his team upset the No.1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers to reach the College World Series for just the third time in program history.

Lastly, this hire is not a big culture shock for Jarrett. As previously noted, Florida State is his alma mater, but Jarrett also gets to stay in the ACC. The familiarity with the other programs that he has over the past few seasons at Notre Dame will give him a bit of a head start going forward at Florida State.