11:44 AM, June 16, 2022

How to Watch, Stream & Bet the 2022 'College World Series'

Zachary Cook

The College World Series field is set, and the eight teams will kick off the historic event on June 17 from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mississippi State was victorious at the 2021 College World Series, so we’re set to see a new champion crowned over the next two weeks. 

Stanford, Texas, Texas A & M, and Auburn will enter the tournament as ranked teams, while the four other squads were unranked. 

When and Where is the College World Series?

Date: June 17-June 27 | Opening Game: 2:00 p.m. ET
Location: Omaha, Nebraska  | Stadium: Charles Schwab Field 

How to Watch the College World Series?

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU | Live Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV
Announcers: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, and Kyle Peterson

You can watch the game by launching the Peacock app or by using the link here to see if it’s available in your region

How to Bet the College World Series

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Right now, you can look towards each teams odds to win the tournament, which you can find below.

Team Current Odds
Stanford 450
Texas 450
Notre Dame 550
Arkansas 550
Texas A&M 550
Auburn 700
Oklahoma 950
Ole Miss 950

Stanford’s price currently looks nice as the top-ranked seed remaining, while there also should be some value in what Arkansas is offering at +550. 

Check back here later for more information on bets to target in these matchups once the lines have been released. 

2022 College World Series Divisional Bracket and Opening Matchups 

Bracket 1    
Team W L
No. 5 Texas A&M    
No. 9 Texas    
Notre Dame    
Oklahoma    
Bracket 2    
Team W L
No. 2 Stanford    
No. 14 Auburn    
Arkansas    
Ole Miss    

 

Friday, June 17    
Game Time (ET) Channel
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma 2:00 p.m. ESPN
No. 9 Texas vs. Notre Dame 7:00 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, June 18    
Game Time (ET) Channel
No. 2 Stanford vs. Arkansas 2:00 p.m. ESPN
No. 14 Auburn vs. Ole Miss 7:00 p.m. ESPN2