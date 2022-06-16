How to Watch, Stream & Bet the 2022 'College World Series'

The College World Series field is set, and the eight teams will kick off the historic event on June 17 from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mississippi State was victorious at the 2021 College World Series, so we’re set to see a new champion crowned over the next two weeks.

Stanford, Texas, Texas A & M, and Auburn will enter the tournament as ranked teams, while the four other squads were unranked.

When and Where is the College World Series?

Date: June 17-June 27 | Opening Game: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Omaha, Nebraska | Stadium: Charles Schwab Field

How to Watch the College World Series?

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU | Live Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Announcers: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, and Kyle Peterson

How to Bet the College World Series

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Right now, you can look towards each teams odds to win the tournament, which you can find below.

Team Current Odds Stanford 450 Texas 450 Notre Dame 550 Arkansas 550 Texas A&M 550 Auburn 700 Oklahoma 950 Ole Miss 950

Stanford’s price currently looks nice as the top-ranked seed remaining, while there also should be some value in what Arkansas is offering at +550.

Check back here later for more information on bets to target in these matchups once the lines have been released.

2022 College World Series Divisional Bracket and Opening Matchups

Bracket 1 Team W L No. 5 Texas A&M No. 9 Texas Notre Dame Oklahoma Bracket 2 Team W L No. 2 Stanford No. 14 Auburn Arkansas Ole Miss