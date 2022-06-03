Orioles Promote Eve Rosenbaum to Assistant General Manager
Paul Connor
Eve Rosenbaum continues to make her way through baseball’s management ranks.
According to MLB.com, the Baltimore Orioles have promoted Rosenbaum to Assistant General Manager, Baseball Operations.
Per the club’s press release, “Rosenbaum will oversee roster management, transactions, financial planning, and Major League operations and administration, while continuing to play a key role in player evaluation and acquisition across the pro and amateur markets. She will also advice and assist Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias and Vice President and Assistant General Manager, Analytics Sig Mejdal in all baseball operations decisions and departmental management.”
Rosenbaum has been with the Orioles organization since 2019, where she previously served as the team’s Director of Baseball Development.
Prior to her arrival in Baltimore, the Harvard alum spent five seasons as the Houston Astros Manager of International Scouting.
The rebuilding O’s currently sit last in the AL East with a 22-31 record.
The Orioles host the Cleveland Guardians tonight where they are +126 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
