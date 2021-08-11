Who’s Next For A Nets Contract Extension?

Both players have two years remaining on their contracts and would become unrestricted free agents in 2023. The Nets will ultimately look to sign the superstars through the 2026 season, which would also be the final year of Kevin Durant’s contract.
That would keep the group together for five more seasons.
The Nets were favored to win the NBA title this season, but injuries to both Irving and Harden derailed their chances as they lost in seven games to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Sportsbooks have already posted odds for the upcoming season, and the Nets are listed at +105 to win the Eastern Conference and +230 to win the title.
