Who’s Next For A Nets Contract Extension?

ESPN’s Malika Andrews reports that Nets general manager Sean Marks says the team is still in discussions to extend the contracts of James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Nets GM Sean Marks said that the Nets are talking to Kyrie Irving and James Harden about contract extensions. Marks said he is “confident” by the time training camp starts, Brooklyn’s ‘Big 3’ will be under contract with the Nets long-term. Durant already signed his extension. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 11, 2021

Both players have two years remaining on their contracts and would become unrestricted free agents in 2023. The Nets will ultimately look to sign the superstars through the 2026 season, which would also be the final year of Kevin Durant’s contract.

That would keep the group together for five more seasons.

The Nets were favored to win the NBA title this season, but injuries to both Irving and Harden derailed their chances as they lost in seven games to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Sportsbooks have already posted odds for the upcoming season, and the Nets are listed at +105 to win the Eastern Conference and +230 to win the title.

