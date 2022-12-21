2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket Based Using KenPom Ratings

The 2022-2023 college basketball season is underway. Conference races are important, and polls are fun, but everything about the college basketball season points to the NCAA Tournament. While the Selection Committee will not pick the bracket until the middle of March, teams are already beginning to position themselves for selection.

One of the best-advanced analytics tools to determine the quality of a team was created by statistician Ken Pomeroy. His “KenPom” rankings use several factors to develop an overall adjusted efficiency metric, and teams are placed into order from 1-363.

This recurring weekly article will show you what the NCAA Tournament field would look like if selected solely by the KenPom rankings. There are 32 conference champions (the highest-ranked team in KenPom in each league) and 36 at-large selections.

Seeds Teams, Ranks, and Conferences (conference champion is bolded) 1-seeds (1-4) UConn (1/Big East), Houston (2/AAC), UCLA (3/PAC-12), Tennessee (4/SEC) 2-seeds (5-8) Kansas (5/Big 12), Texas (6/Big 12), Purdue (6/Big Ten), Texas (7/Big 12), Kentucky (8/SEC) 3-seeds (9-12) Arizona (9/PAC-12), Gonzaga (10/WCC), Virginia (11/ACC), Alabama (12/SEC), 4-seeds (13-16) Arkansas (13/SEC), Duke (14/ACC), Baylor (15/Big 12), Indiana (16/Big Ten) 5-seeds (17-20) West Virginia (17/Big 12), Ohio State (18/Big Ten), North Carolina (19/ACC), Illinois (20/Big Ten) 6-seeds (21-24) Iowa (21/Big Ten), Saint Mary’s (22/WCC), Auburn (23/SEC), Virginia Tech (24/ACC) 7-seeds (25-28) Memphis (25/AAC), San Diego State (26/MWC), Maryland (27/Big Ten), Rutgers (28/Big Ten) 8-seeds (29-32) Marquette (29/Big East), Xavier (30/Big East), Miss. State (31/SEC), Creighton (32/Big East)

9-seeds (33-36) Penn St. (33/Big Ten), Oklahoma State (34/Big 12), Arizona State (35/PAC-12), Wisconsin (36/Big Ten) 10-seeds (37-40) Texas Tech (37/Big 12), Oklahoma (38/Big 12), Oregon (39/PAC-12), Mich. St. (40/Big Ten) 11-seeds (41-45) – lowest two are in First Four game Florida Atlantic (41/CUSA), UAB (42/CUSA), Iona (63/MAAC), TCU (43/Big 12), Florida (44/SEC) 12-seeds (46-50)- lowest two are in First Four games Saint Louis (65/A10), Kent State (70/MAC), James Madison (76/SB), Iowa State (45/Big 12), Utah (46/PAC-12) 13-seeds (51-54) Oral Roberts (78/Summit), Yale (80/Ivy), Sam Houston State (82/WAC), Liberty (85/ASUN) 14-seeds (55-58) Charleston (91/CAA), Furman (93/Southern), UC-Irvine (95/Big West), Drake (96/Missouri Valley), 15-seeds (59-62) Colgate (111/Patriot), UMass-Lowell (119/AE), Montana State (147/Big Sky), Youngstown State (152/Horizon) 16-seeds (63-68) – lowest four are in First Four games Longwood (162/Big South), Norfolk State (190/MEAC), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (203/Southland), SIU-Edwardsville (217/Ohio Valley), Grambling State (236/SWAC), Wagner (271/NEC)

The No. 1 seeds would be UConn, Houston, UCLA, and Tennessee. The Connecticut Huskies are the new overall No. 1 seed in this field, with UCLA and Tennessee moving up to join them on the one-line. The Big Ten still leads the field in selections, with ten of the league’s 14 teams making this hypothetical “Big Dance.” Michigan dropped as one of the “First Four Out,” along with Miami (FL), St. John’s, and Kansas State. Kansas and Arizona are on the rise, and Creighton stands out as a team in free-fall mode. The Bluejays have dropped to number 32 on the seed list, riding a losing streak that needs to come to a halt.

This seed list will be updated weekly based on changes in the fluid KenPom rankings.