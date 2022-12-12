College Basketball TV Schedule This Weekend: Dates, Times, and Channel
TJ Inman
The college football regular season has ended, and bowl games will begin this coming weekend. For the most part, business won’t pick up on that front for a couple of weeks. College sports fans can now turn part of their attention to college basketball. The next few weeks are loaded with fun non-conference matchups before conference play begins in earnest as the calendar turns to 2023.
With college football nearly non-existent this weekend, let’s look at the marquee matchups in college basketball on December 17 and 18.
No. 14 – Indiana at No. 6 Kansas – Saturday, December 17 at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2
This is the second straight Saturday with a difficult test for the Indiana Hoosiers as they travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to play the No. 6 Jayhawks. Kansas and Indiana playing at Allen Fieldhouse will be a fantastic spectacle.
No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 18 Gonzaga – Saturday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
This game is being played in Birmingham, so it’s technically a neutral site contest. Alabama just upset Houston on the road and showed that they are for real. The Bulldogs have struggled this season and need a marquee victory to boost their resume come March.
No. 1 Houston at No. 3 Virginia – Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2
The Houston Cougars lost at home to Alabama and took a bit of luster off this contest, but this is still a terrific matchup. Virginia notched three-straight close victories and remains unbeaten. They’ll need to score a bit more than usual to be able to handle the Cougars, but it’s a chance for both teams to show what they have before getting into conference play.
No. 19 UCLA at No. 16 Kentucky – Saturday, December 17 at 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS
Both teams have been disappointing and need a marquee non-conference victory. This is their last chance before entering conference play. They are playing on a neutral court, so this will be a quad-one game, regardless of the result.
No. 7 Tennessee at No. 10 Arizona – Saturday, December 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
This is probably my favorite game of the weekend. Arizona is a lot of fun to watch, with a skilled frontcourt and a backcourt full of perimeter shooters. Their defense is not consistent, but they can score with anyone. Tennessee is a tough team that has been a pleasant surprise and looks like a contender in the SEC. A late-night top-ten matchup at the McKale Center should be a blast.
Other Games of Note
North Carolina at No. 25 Ohio State – Saturday – 3:00 p.m. ET – CBS
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s – Saturday – 4:00 p.m. ET – CBSSN
No. 5 UConn at Butler – Saturday – 6:15 p.m. ET – BTN
Stanford at No. 2 Texas – Sunday – 1:00 p.m. ET – ESPN2
No. 11 Auburn at USC – Sunday – 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
Washington State at No. 12 Baylor – Sunday – 10:00 p.m. ET – ESPN2
