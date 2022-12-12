The college football regular season has ended, and bowl games will begin this coming weekend. For the most part, business won’t pick up on that front for a couple of weeks. College sports fans can now turn part of their attention to college basketball. The next few weeks are loaded with fun non-conference matchups before conference play begins in earnest as the calendar turns to 2023.

With college football nearly non-existent this weekend, let’s look at the marquee matchups in college basketball on December 17 and 18.

College Basketball TV Schedule This Weekend: Dates, Times, and Channel

No. 14 – Indiana at No. 6 Kansas – Saturday, December 17 at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2

This is the second straight Saturday with a difficult test for the Indiana Hoosiers as they travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to play the No. 6 Jayhawks. Kansas and Indiana playing at Allen Fieldhouse will be a fantastic spectacle.

No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 18 Gonzaga – Saturday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX

This game is being played in Birmingham, so it’s technically a neutral site contest. Alabama just upset Houston on the road and showed that they are for real. The Bulldogs have struggled this season and need a marquee victory to boost their resume come March.

No. 1 Houston at No. 3 Virginia – Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2

The Houston Cougars lost at home to Alabama and took a bit of luster off this contest, but this is still a terrific matchup. Virginia notched three-straight close victories and remains unbeaten. They’ll need to score a bit more than usual to be able to handle the Cougars, but it’s a chance for both teams to show what they have before getting into conference play.

No. 19 UCLA at No. 16 Kentucky – Saturday, December 17 at 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Both teams have been disappointing and need a marquee non-conference victory. This is their last chance before entering conference play. They are playing on a neutral court, so this will be a quad-one game, regardless of the result.

No. 7 Tennessee at No. 10 Arizona – Saturday, December 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

This is probably my favorite game of the weekend. Arizona is a lot of fun to watch, with a skilled frontcourt and a backcourt full of perimeter shooters. Their defense is not consistent, but they can score with anyone. Tennessee is a tough team that has been a pleasant surprise and looks like a contender in the SEC. A late-night top-ten matchup at the McKale Center should be a blast.

Other Games of Note