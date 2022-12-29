The college football regular season has ended, and the bowl season is in full swing. The eyes of the sports world will be on the college football playoff in the afternoon and evening of New Year’s Eve as the College Football Playoff semifinals take center stage. There are still plenty of compelling college basketball games before and after the CFP Semis as conference play gets underway across the country.

College Basketball TV Schedule This Weekend: Dates, Times, and Channel

No. 25 UNC at Pittsburgh – Friday, December 30 at Noon

The North Carolina Tar Heels are starting to find themselves after a disappointing start. They travel to Pittsburgh for a chance to continue their recent hot streak, but the Panthers won’t be complete pushovers. Pitt is 9-4 and sits at 2-0 in the ACC.

No. 2 UConn at No. 22 Xavier – Saturday, December 31 at Noon – FOX

The Connecticut Huskies are the number two team in the country and are unbeaten this season. They face one of their toughest tests with a conference road game at the Cintas Center against the ranked Xavier Musketeers.

Louisville at No. 19 Kentucky – Saturday, December 31 at Noon – CBS

The Louisville Cardinals are a disaster, and Kenny Payne’s first season in charge is going horribly. However, this is still a rivalry game and a massive deal in the Bluegrass State.

No. 5 Arizona at Arizona State – Saturday, December 31 at 2:00 – FOX

The Arizona Wildcats are as good as any team in the country. The Wildcats’ only defeat came at Utah right after Arizona returned from winning the Maui Invitational. Arizona State is in a rough patch but has shown they have some talent. This is also a rivalry game played in Tempe and an excellent test for Arizona early in the PAC-12 season.

Maryland at Michigan – Sunday, January 1 at 4:30 – FS1

The Maryland Terrapins were one of the pleasant surprises early in the college basketball season. However, after their strong start, they have fallen from the rankings, losing three of four and falling to 9-3 (1-1). Michigan is 7-4 and hasn’t had any notable victories this campaign. Both teams need this game.

Other Games of Note