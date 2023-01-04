The college football regular season has ended, with the national title game taking place on January 9. The eyes of the sports world will be on college basketball this weekend, with conference play taking center stage. The list of meaningful games is long, and there will be no shortage of choices every weekend from now until March.

College Basketball TV Schedule This Weekend: Dates, Times, and Channel

Creighton at UConn – Saturday, January 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET – FOX

The Xavier Musketeers knocked off UConn in Cincinnati this past Saturday to hand the Huskies their first loss of the season. That makes this game a bit more interesting as we see how UConn responds to adversity for the first time this week. Creighton has stopped the bleeding from an early season losing streak, and this is an excellent chance for a resume-building win.

Kentucky at Alabama – Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET – ESPN

The Kentucky Wildcats are ranked, but most analysts and fans would tell you they have been disappointed with the team’s play thus far. They play LSU earlier in the week and then travel to Tuscaloosa to play a top-ten Alabama team. This game is an important early conference season clash.

Wisconsin at Illinois – Saturday, January 7 at 1:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Wisconsin has been one of the surprises of this college basketball season. Despite losing a few key pieces and expected to struggle in 2022-2023, the Badgers are ranked in the top 20. They’ve set themselves up as a contender for a top spot in the Big Ten (yet again). Illinois looked great early, but they have hit the reverse button and gone backward in the past month. Winning at home in conference play is a must, so this one looms large.

Kansas at West Virginia – Saturday, January 7 at 6:00 p.m. ET – ESPN+

The Kansas Jayhawks have emerged as a national title contender and one of the best teams in the country, but winning on the road in conference play is challenging. This game in Morgantown will be no exception.

Arkansas at Auburn – Saturday, January 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Both teams are in the Top 25 and fancy themselves as contenders in the tough SEC. If Arkansas can win over Bruce Pearl’s Tigers on the road, they will be established as one of the best teams in the nation.

Purdue at Penn State – Sunday, January 8 at 6:00 p.m. ET – BTN

This may seem like a weird game to list as a marquee matchup, but the Purdue Boilermakers are unbeaten and the number-one team in the country, while Penn State is much better than most realize. They are a quality opponent, and playing at Penn State is a weird experience. This game could get exciting.

Other Games of Note