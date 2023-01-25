College Basketball TV Schedule This Weekend: Dates, Times, and Channel
TJ Inman
The last weekend of January will feature several high-profile SEC vs. Big 12 matchups as conference play elsewhere continues to heat up. The list of meaningful games is long, and there will be no shortage of choices every weekend from now until March.
Xavier at Creighton – Saturday, January 28 at 12:15 p.m. ET – CBS
Without looking at the standings, most people would assume the Connecticut Huskies are leading the Big East. However, the reality is that Sean Miller has the Xavier Musketeers sitting atop the standings and in the top ten. The Musketeers face a tough test traveling to Omaha to play the Creighton Blue Jays.
Arkansas at Baylor – Saturday, January 28 at 4:00 p.m. ET – ESPN
This game is important for both teams as neither has lived up to expectations in recent weeks. Arkansas stopped a skid with a win this past weekend, and a road win at Baylor would go a long way toward getting confidence back. The Baylor Bears have a massive week with home games against Kansas (Monday) and Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.
Texas at Tennessee – Saturday, January 28 at 6:00 p.m. ET – ESPN
This is a rare top ten out-of-conference late January battle as traditional “football schools” Texas and Tennessee square off in Knoxville. Both teams have realistic aspirations of securing a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament, which is a massive chance for a resume-building win.
Kansas at Kentucky – Saturday, January 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET – ESPN
Kentucky desperately needs a statement win and will get a chance with the Kansas Jayhawks visiting Lexington on Saturday night. Kansas lost a pair of games this past week and have Baylor on Monday night, so they could be on a three-game losing streak entering this one and desperate for a win of their own.
Other Games of Note
Auburn at West Virginia – 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday
Alabama at Oklahoma – 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday
Illinois at Wisconsin – 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday
Clemson at Florida State – 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday
Ohio State at Indiana – 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday
Michigan at Penn State – 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday
Michigan State at Purdue – 12:15 p.m. ET on Sunday
