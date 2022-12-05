The college football regular season has ended, and the bowl matchups are set. College sports fans can now turn at least part of their attention to college basketball. The next few weeks are loaded with fun non-conference matchups before conference play begins in earnest as the calendar turns to 2023.

With college football nearly non-existent this weekend, let’s look at the marquee matchups in college basketball on December 10 and 11.

College Basketball TV Schedule This Weekend: Dates, Times, and Channel

No. 8 – Alabama at No. 1 Houston – Saturday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC

The marquee game on Saturday is No. 1 Houston getting its first stern test, with a chance to show everyone they are a legitimate title contender. The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the contest at 7-1.

No. 6 Kansas at Missouri – Saturday, December 10 at 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers battle annually in this rivalry, and the Jayhawks are the defending National Champions. Missouri is 9-0 but is still a mystery due to their relatively easy schedule. Expect a raucous and hostile atmosphere to test the favored road team.

No. 10 Arizona vs. No. 14 Indiana – Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX

The Wildcats and Hoosiers face off in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena. Both teams have strong frontcourts, and the matchup between Trayce Jackson-Davis and Oumar Ballo will be fun to watch.

No. 13 Maryland at No. 7 Tennessee – Sunday, December 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1

The Maryland Terrapins and Tennessee Volunteers are two major surprises early in the season. The Terps are 8-0 with a game against Wisconsin on Tuesday night. They have wins over Miami and Illinois and are playing well under new head coach Kevin Willard. Tennessee lost early to Colorado but has boat-raced teams since, with wins over Butler, USC, and Kansas included in a six-game streak. They play Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night before hosting the Terrapins.

Other Games of Note