Duke C Dereck Lively II Available for Friday vs. USC Upstate

Lively will make his collegiate debut on Friday night after missing Monday’s season-opening win over Jacksonville due to a calf injury. The wording is slightly interesting as Rothstein said he’d be available, so there is a chance Lively is on a minutes restriction against such a lowly opponent. 247Sports ranked Lively as the number one recruit in the 2022 class, and he is widely projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He will anchor the paint for the Blue Devils as they are heavy favorites at Cameron Indoor Stadium against USC Upstate of the Big South. Keep an eye out if he makes the starting lineup.
Duke vs. USC Upstate Odds
Duke is a 29.5-point favorite against USC Upstate on Friday night, with the total set at 149.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
