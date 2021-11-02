Ja Morant Starting for Grizzlies Monday

An elbow injury was expected to keep Ja Morant out of the Memphis Grizzlies lineup on Monday. However, the Grizzlies starting point guard was cleared to play against the Denver Nuggets shortly before tip-off.

Morant came out of the gates on fire. The former second-overall draft pick averages 28.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in over 35 minutes of action per game. Morant leads the Grizz in points and assists and sits third on the team in rebounds. All told, Morant contributes a team-best 0.7 win shares through their first six games, the best rating on the team.

With Morant starting, that means Tyus Jones will once again come off the bench for the Grizzlies. Jones has been effective in a reserve role, with 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 14 minutes of court time.

The Grizzlies enter tonight’s contest as -2 favorites over the Nuggets, with the total set at 215.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.