Kevin Durant leads Team USA to 1st exhibition win over Argentina
July 13joecervenkaSportsGrid
Team USA finally got their first win in exhibition play ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Whispers and worries were becoming louder after the Americans were upset in their first two contests. They dropped their opener to Nigeria 90-87 on Saturday and followed that up with a Monday loss to Australia by eight points. That was not the case on Tuesday as they shook off their icy cold start to dump Argentina 108-90.
Kevin Durant led six players to score in double-digits with 17 points which included three triples. The NBA’s second-leading scorer this season, Bradley Beal, also had 17, while Bulls swingman Zach LaVine chipped in with 15. Damian Lillard had 13, while Heat big man Bam Adebayo scored a dozen to go along with five helpers.
Team USA moves to 1-2 in their Olympic tune-up tourney with a rematch against Australia on Friday night. Tip-off goes at 6 p.m. ET.
The Americans are the odds on favorite at the FanDuel Sportsbook to take the gold medal. Team USA sits at -420 while their Aussie opponents on Friday are in the second spot with +1000 odds to win it all at the Olympics.
