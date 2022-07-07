Mercury Star Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges
Doug Ziefel
Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court. Griner was arrested in February after Russian officials found cannabis oil in her luggage. Prosecutors accused Griner of smuggling the oil into Russian territory. That charge is punishable by up to ten years in prison. Griner pleaded guilty but stated that she had no intention of smuggling cannabis oil. Griner plays in Russia during the offseason and claims the oil was left in her bag due to hurried packing. Griner’s next hearing is scheduled for July 14, where we should get more information on how the prosecution plans to move forward.
Phoenix Mercury Betting Odds
Griner’s absence has had a significant impact on her WNBA club. The Mercury have started the season 9-14 and have the eighth highest odds at +9000 to win the WNBA championship. Griner’s legal issues are nowhere near resolved, and the verdict may keep her out long-term. Without her dominant presence, the Mercury may be a team to fade continuously. If you think so, make sure to head to Fanduel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.