Michigan State is a live dog at +4.5: Buy, Buy, Buy

Buy, Buy, Buy: Michigan State vs. Illinois

#10 Michigan State Spartans (15-3) vs. #24 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5) Date: 01/25/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Location: State Farm Center – Champaign, Illinois

Michigan State Spartans vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Michigan State Spartans (+164) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (-200) Spread: Michigan State Spartans (+4.5) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (-4.5) Game Total: 142

All NCAA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Michigan State Spartans vs. Illinois Fighting Illini News and Notes

The Spartans are first in the Big Ten Conference with a 6-1 record. They’re coming off a 86-74 win over Wisconsin. Malik Hall had a team-high 14 points off the bench.

Gabe Brown leads the team in scoring with 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Illinois is third in the Big Ten Conference with a 6-2 record. The Illini lost their previous game against Maryland 81-65. Alfonso Plummer led the team with 18 points.

Kofi Cockburn leads Illinois in scoring, averaging 21.1 points and 11.8 rebounds.

The Morning After’s host Ben Stevens thinks Michigan State could be a live dog tonight, saying, “Michigan State has been an underdog four times this year against four very good teams. Kansas, UConn, Baylor, and then most recently Friday against Wisconsin. On the road in Madison, Michigan State won outright as a three-point dog. They have won outright in two of their four games as an underdog this year, and I think Michigan State goes barking tonight as an underdog.”

We recommend Michigan State at +4.5 on the spread or +164 on the moneyline against Illinois.

All NCAA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid