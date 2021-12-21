NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, December 21: Colorado Is Live Against Kansas, Xavier And Villanova Will Play Slow

We have a pair of plays on deck for Tuesday’s college basketball slate from two big-time matchups amongst power conference teams. We are eyeing a tricky road meeting as blue-blood Kansas will take on Colorado in Boulder, as well as a blockbuster Big East showdown between Xavier and Villanova. Let’s look at a few that we believe you should be backing in Tuesday’s collegiate slate.

You’re probably going to want multiple screens open tonight, so you don’t miss any of the action and, of course, one open to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas Jayhawks Vs. Colorado Buffaloes Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Kansas -550 | Colorado +400

Spread: Kansas -10 (-110) | Colorado +10 (-110)

Total: 143.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Kansas Jayhawks Vs. Colorado Buffaloes News, Analysis, and Picks

Kansas will be in for a test on Tuesday night as they travel to Boulder to take on Colorado in what should be a rocking CU Events Center at altitude. Although the Buffaloes have three losses, two have come at the hands of #5 UCLA and the other to #19 Tennessee. Recency has proven Colorado a tough matchup on the road for the nation’s top teams as head coach Tad Boyle almost always has his squad prepared for these types of games. Since the beginning of the 2019-20 season, Colorado is 4-1 straight up against top-20 KenPom teams at home. With a double-digit spread, a legitimate homecourt advantage, and a veteran head coach who has been with the program since 2011, the Buffaloes feel like a strong side to back here. It’s hard to say they can pull off the upset against such a powerhouse in the Jayhawks, but it feels like a small possibility. Take Colorado and the points in this one.

The Pick: Colorado +10 (-110)

Xavier Musketeers Vs. Villanova Wildcats, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Xavier +198 | Villanova +245

Spread: Xavier +6 (-110) | Villanova -6 (-110)

Total: 136.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Xavier Musketeers Vs. Villanova Wildcats News, Analysis, and Picks

Villanova will host Xavier on Tuesday night in Big East play as the Wildcats look to bounce back from a loss in their opening game of conference play to Creighton. In typical Jay Wright fashion, the Wildcats will look to grind one out as they currently rank 348th in the nation on KenPom.com in adjusted tempo out of 358 teams in the nation. Against teams that like to play faster like Xavier, Villanova has done well to control pace and scoring, something they did in its 71-53 victory over Tennessee back in November. They are 5-1 to the under at this number in their past six games, and if they have their way at home, this will be a grinder. As for the Musketeers, they have shown this season they don’t mind slowing things down to the pace of their opponents. In three matchups against teams in the bottom 50 of KenPom’s adjusted tempo, every game stayed under this number. All signs seem to point towards a low-scoring affair, so that’s where we will take the action. Wager this one to stay under the total in what could be a game that finishes in the low-60s.

The Picks: Under 136.5 (-110)