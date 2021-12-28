NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, December 28: Back Baylor To Cover A Big Spread

Due to COVID postponements and cancellations, it’s a thinner slate, but we still have a pair of plays on deck from Tuesday’s college basketball schedule with some substantial value. Let’s look at a few we believe you should be backing on Tuesday.

Due to COVID postponements and cancellations, it's a thinner slate, but we still have a pair of plays on deck from Tuesday's college basketball schedule with some substantial value.

Northwestern State Demons Vs. Baylor Bears Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Northwestern State +40000 | Baylor -100000

Spread: Northwestern State +38.5 (-110) | Baylor -38.5 (-110)

Total: 143.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Northwestern State Demons Vs. Baylor Bears News, Analysis, and Picks

This is one of the biggest numbers you will see as a spread in college basketball this season, and it’s with good reason as the Northwestern State Demons will travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears on Tuesday night. Baylor is the consensus number one team in the AP Top 25 poll and is one of five unbeaten squads remaining in the nation. On the other hand, Northwestern State enters without a win over a Division I opponent on the season. It’s a stark contrast, and when this has been the case, Baylor has capitalized. They covered this number in their previous game against Alcorn State, and the 47th-ranked tempo in the country for Northwestern State will only make the score worse. Back Baylor to cover this massive spread on Tuesday night.

The Pick: Baylor -38.5 (-110)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Vs. Pittsburgh Panthers, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Notre Dame -184 | Pittsburgh +152

Spread: Notre Dame -4 (-110) | Pittsburgh +4 (-110)

Total: 127 Over -110 | Under -110

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Vs. Pittsburgh Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s an ACC battle on Tuesday night as Notre Dame will hit the road to take on Pittsburgh. The Panthers have struggled all season, and with home losses to The Citadel, UMBC, and Monmouth, their home advantage should barely be considered here. They have proven capable of losing to anyone, and at 181st on KenPom.com, they are the lowest-ranked power conference team in the nation. As for Notre Dame, no bad losses other than a road loss to Boston College and a win over 18th-ranked Kentucky earlier this month show their ceiling and capability is far higher than that of tonight’s opponent. This spread should be much bigger, and it shouldn’t be any sort of surprise to see Notre Dame dominate Pittsburgh in this one. Take the Fighting Irish to cover the four-point spread.

The Picks: Notre Dame -4 (-110)

