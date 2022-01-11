NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, January 11: Texas Tech Gets a Crack At #1 Baylor

NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, January 11

A big slate is on tap for Tuesday’s college basketball action, and we have two plays we believe you should be targeting in the Big 12. Let’s look at which teams you should consider backing.

Iowa State Cyclones Vs. Kansas Jayhawks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Iowa State +610 | Kansas -950

Spread: Iowa State +13 (-110) | Kansas -13 (-110)

Total: 139.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Iowa State Cyclones Vs. Kansas Jayhawks News, Analysis, and Picks

Iowa State will travel to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in a highly contested Big 12 matchup. With the Cyclones currently sitting at +13 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, it’s hard not to believe that some of the team’s preseason expectations have been baked into this number. Iowa State was picked to finish dead-last in the conference in the coaches poll, yet they currently boast the sixth-best defense in the nation, which should travel well into this hostile environment. It feels that after losses to top-ranked Baylor and a strong Oklahoma team, most are off the wagon on the Cyclones. Iowa State still sits at 13-2 with wins over Iowa, Memphis, and Xavier under their belts, but Kansas is another beast to slay altogether. It isn’t likely the Cyclones will pull this one out, but bet them to cover a large spread on Tuesday night in Kansas.

The Pick: Iowa State +13 (-110)

Texas Tech Red Raiders Vs. Baylor Bears Wildcats, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Texas Tech +570 | Baylor -850

Spread: Texas Tech +12 (-110) | Baylor -12 (-110)

Total: 135 Over -110 | Under -110

Texas Tech Red Raiders Vs. Baylor Bears News, Analysis, and Picks

Over the past three seasons, the Baylor Bears are an astonishing 44-2 at home as members of one of the toughest conferences in the nation, where there is rarely a night off in competition. They don’t look like they will relinquish a home court matchup any time soon, and it may spell trouble for Texas Tech in this one. Despite a mammoth win over Kansas at home on Saturday, the Red Raiders have only played two road games the entire season and have struggled against stiff competition. In the other four matchups on the season against top 50 KenPom opponents, Texas Tech is averaging just 56.8 points per game in those matchups. That surely won’t be enough to hang around with the hyper-efficient offense of the Baylor Bears, which could spell a blowout in what is becoming one of the most challenging places to win a game in the entire country. Take Baylor and lay the points in this spot.

The Picks: Baylor -12 (-110)

