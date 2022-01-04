NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, January 4: Can Kansas State Pull off the Upset over Texas?

NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, January 4

We’ve got two plays on deck for Tuesday’s college basketball schedule that you should consider targeting. Let’s look at a few we believe you should be backing on Tuesday.

Air Force Falcons vs. Colorado State Rams Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Air Force +1400 | Colorado State -4000

Spread: Air Force +20 (-110) | Colorado State -20 (-110)

Total: 132.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Air Force Falcons vs. Colorado State Rams News, Analysis, and Picks

Just three unbeaten teams remain in college basketball, and 20th-ranked Colorado State is one of them as they host Mountain West foe, Air Force, on Tuesday night. The Rams are already looking to win their 11th game of the season. According to KenPom.com, this matchup is between the highest-ranked and lowest-ranked teams in the conference, explaining the hefty 20-point spread. The biggest discrepancy between these two comes with taking care of the ball, where the Falcons rank 344th in turnover percentage while Colorado State sits at 17th nationally. That may spell out a few extra possessions for Colorado State, something that may be lethal for the team that ranks number one in the nation in three-point percentage and effective field goal percentage. Air Force may be able to hang for a bit with their solid shooting, but the Rams should be able to dominate this matchup. Take them to cover this large spread.

The Pick: Colorado State -20 (-110)

Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Texas -285 | Kansas State +230

Spread: Texas -6.5 (-110) | Kansas State +6.5 (-110)

Total: 123 Over -115 | Under -105

Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats News, Analysis, and Picks

Kansas State will host Texas on Tuesday night in a massive game for the Wildcats where they seek their first win over a ranked opponent this season. The Longhorns are coming off a five-game winning streak, but their highest victory on KenPom has only come in their most recent win over 45th-ranked West Virginia. The Wildcats have a strong perimeter defense that ranks sixth in the country, allowing teams to shoot just 25.8 percent from beyond the arc, something Texas has been pedestrian at all season long. If the Longhorns can be made one-dimensional on the road, things could certainly get dicey, and veteran head coach Bruce Weber will have an appropriate game plan to try to keep things close. Add in a minuscule total of 123, and suddenly taking 6.5 points feels a bit more valuable in this spot. Take Kansas State and the points at home in this one.

The Picks: Kansas State +6.5 (-110)

