NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, November 23

College basketball early season tournaments are entering full swing, and there will be tons of intriguing non-conference matchups to dig into from now until the New Year. Tuesday is home to nine different tournaments as well as a plethora of other games to find value. Let’s look at a few that we believe you should be backing in Tuesday’s collegiate action.

Oregon Ducks vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Oregon -130 | Saint Mary’s +108

Spread: Oregon -2.5 (-104) | Saint Mary’s +2.5 (-118)

Total: 132.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Oregon Ducks vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels News, Analysis, and Picks

The Maui Invitational rolls on in its second day of action as Oregon and Saint Mary’s battle it out in the semifinals at 8:00 p.m. The Ducks were able to cruise to an easy victory against Division II Chaminade in the first round while Saint Mary’s squeaked out a thrilling victory over Notre Dame late Monday night to advance into this matchup. This may be more a litmus test for Saint Mary’s than Oregon as we have seen the Ducks against some competition earlier in the season, and it did not look pretty. A 32-point blowout loss to BYU was a shocker to most, but an impressive 86-63 beatdown of SMU prior may show the BYU defeat was a one-off performance. As for Saint Mary’s, Notre Dame was easily the toughest team they have faced this season, and they seemed to struggle at times, even when pulling out the win. It feels like Oregon may be entering this one a bit more battle-tested and seem to have a bit more athleticism and explosiveness on their roster, something that may give the Gaels some fits. Take Oregon and lay the points in this one.

The Pick: Oregon -2.5 (-104)

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UCLA Bruins Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Gonzaga -280 | UCLA +225

Spread: Gonzaga -7 (-110) | UCLA +7 (-110)

Total: 155 Over -110 | Under -110

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UCLA Bruins News, Analysis, and Picks

In the biggest matchup of the season thus far, the number one Gonzaga Bulldogs and number two UCLA Bruins will face off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s just the 43rd time ever that the #1 and #2 teams will face off, and the first time in NCAA history that a #1 and #2 both located in the Pacific Time Zone will play each other. Both teams remain undefeated and are scoring the ball at a torrential pace. They both rank in the top 50 in offensive tempo, while the Bulldogs are shooting 66.8 percent on two-point field goals, which is easily tops in the nation. This one could get seriously fun, and it would be no surprise to see it finish in the 80s. Take the over on this total as both teams will look to score at will on Tuesday night.

The Picks: Over 155 (-110)