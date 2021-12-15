NCAAM Betting Guide For Wednesday, December 15: UCF and New Mexico State are on our Radar

Two plays are set to go for Wednesday’s college basketball slate as we are already over a month into the season. We are eyeing an AAC conference opener as well as a tricky spot for a high-major program hosting one of the nation’s most consistent mid-majors. Let’s look at a few that we believe you should be backing in Tuesday’s collegiate slate.

UFC Knights Vs. Temple Owls Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: UCF -225 | Temple +184

Spread: UCF -4.5 (-110) | Temple +4.5 (-110)

Total: 135.5 Over -110 | Under -110

UCF Knights Vs. Temple Owls News, Analysis, and Picks

AAC play kicks off for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday as the Temple Owls will host the UCF Knights, with both teams looking to start conference play with a victory. The Knights will be seeking their first road win against Temple since 2017, while the Owls are looking to bounce back from an ugly 19-point defeat to Saint Joseph’s on Saturday. It may become a challenge for Temple to keep up with UCF shot-for-shot in this one as they rank just 284th in the nation in effective field goal percentage at 46.0, while the Knights sit at 46th in the country with 54.2 percent. A pure inability to convert from beyond the arc, shooting under 30 percent from there as a team, makes this Temple offense extremely one-dimensional. This should play right into the hands of starting UCF center Cheikh Mbacke Diong, a 6’11” tower who ranks 40th nationally in shot-block rate. Take the Knights to win and cover in this matchup.

The Pick: UCF -4.5 (-110)

New Mexico State Aggies Vs. Washington State Cougars, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: New Mexico State +270 | Washington State -345

Spread: New Mexico State +7.5 (-110) | Washington State -7.5 (-110)

Total: 136 Over -110 | Under -110

New Mexico State Aggies Vs. Washington State Cougars News, Analysis, and Picks

Mid-major powerhouse New Mexico State will hit the road for the fourth straight game and take on Washington State up in Pullman as their final Division I opponent before conference play. The Cougars will look to get back in the winning column after a three-loss defeat to South Dakota State over the weekend but in a tricky spot against a perennial tournament team. It’s a great spot to back the road mid-major as the Aggies are a team who have been proven winners under head coach Chris Jans, even if it hasn’t led to a tournament appearance since 2019. They have won three conference regular-season titles under Jans, and he has racked up a 103-27 record during his five campaigns with New Mexico State. They will look to lean upon high-major transfer Teddy Allen who is averaging 17.6 points per game this season and has proven he can dominate against this level of competition in the past. Take the Aggies and the points, a team who is certainly capable of even spurring the upset on Wednesday night.

The Picks: New Mexico State +7.5

