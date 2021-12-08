NCAAM Betting Guide For Wednesday, December 8: Put Michigan State and Wisconsin on Your Radar

Conference play is getting underway for some teams, and with plenty to pick from on Wednesday’s slate, we are going to dive into the Big Ten. Let’s look at a few that we believe you should be backing in Tuesday’s collegiate action.

You’re probably going to want multiple screens open tonight, so you don’t miss any of the action and, of course, one open to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Hoosiers Vs. Wisconsin Badgers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Indiana +180 | Wisconsin -220

Spread: Indiana +5 (-115) | Wisconsin -5 (-105)

Total: 131.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Indiana Hoosiers Vs. Wisconsin Badgers News, Analysis, and Picks

Early-season Big Ten play continues in college basketball on Wednesday as Indiana will travel to Madison as they take on Wisconsin at the Kohl Center. This will be just the second road game for the Hoosiers and their second matchup with a top 100 KenPom team this season. As for the Badgers, it’s only their fourth home game of the season and will be their seventh straight matchup against a team inside KenPom’s top 100 which shows a clear discrepancy in both teams’ early-season scheduling. Even with a demanding slate thus far, Wisconsin has done well to have just one loss to Providence in a game that was close for the majority. Even as a team with just one loss to Syracuse in double overtime for Indiana, the schedule difference is noticeable. It should have Wisconsin more battle-tested for this Big Ten outing. Take the Badgers and lay the points as the more prepared team here.

The Pick: Wisconsin -5 (-110)

Michigan State Spartans Vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Michigan State -330 | Minnesota +260

Spread: Michigan State -7 (-118) | Minnesota +7 (-104)

Total: 136 Over -110 | Under -110

Michigan State Spartans Vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers News, Analysis, and Picks

Another Big Ten matchup and another favorite we are looking to back tonight. Michigan State will travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers on Wednesday night, and even after a 7-0 start to the season, this feels like a sell-high, end-of-the-road spot for Minnesota with Sparty coming to town. Just one victory over a top 100 KenPom opponent in those seven wins, and not many of them have been convincing. A narrow one-point W over lowly Pittsburgh, double-overtime with Princeton, and a four-point victory over Western Kentucky are all signs of concern and a weak schedule to open the year. Five top 40 KenPom opponents for the Spartans, including a championship appearance last month in the Battle 4 Atlantis, just shows the difference in preparation for conference play. Back Michigan State to get things done here against an overvalued Minnesota team.

The Picks: Michigan State -7 (-118)

All NCAAM basketball game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid