Nike Owner Phil Knight, Dodgers Owner Alan Smolinisky Make $2 Billion Offer To Buy The Portland Trail Blazers
David.Connelly1
Nike owner Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus written offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust that's overseeing ownership of team. Story soon.
Nike’s headquarters are in Beaverton, Oregon, and given that Knight was also born in Oregon, this makes sense on his end. Smolinisky is the wild card here, but it makes sense that Knight would want to go in on this with a younger business partner as he is 84 years old.
The duo could bring some serious success to a franchise that hasn’t seen an NBA Finals appearance in 30 years. Knight’s sports business prowess combined with Smolinisky’s investment background may mean better days are ahead for the Portland Trail Blazers. If the two do end up buying the franchise, one of their first pieces of business will revolve around the future of star guard Damian Lillard.
NBA Finals Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook
You can bet on the NBA Finals all series long through spreads, totals, props, and more at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.