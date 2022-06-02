Nike Owner Phil Knight, Dodgers Owner Alan Smolinisky Make $2 Billion Offer To Buy The Portland Trail Blazers

Nike owner Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nike’s headquarters are in Beaverton, Oregon, and given that Knight was also born in Oregon, this makes sense on his end. Smolinisky is the wild card here, but it makes sense that Knight would want to go in on this with a younger business partner as he is 84 years old.

The duo could bring some serious success to a franchise that hasn’t seen an NBA Finals appearance in 30 years. Knight’s sports business prowess combined with Smolinisky’s investment background may mean better days are ahead for the Portland Trail Blazers. If the two do end up buying the franchise, one of their first pieces of business will revolve around the future of star guard Damian Lillard.

