Team USA Men’s Basketball Falls to Australia, Updated Tokyo 2020 Odds

Team USA Men’s Basketball Falls to Australia

Following Team USA’s back-to-back exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia, the nation’s odds to win the Tokyo Olympics have now plummeted from -750 to -430, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s still a big number, but now it is entering the realm where that number may go into consideration for some. With the number still so steep, the narrative is still that they’ll just clean up their act and when the chips are down and come through just like in recent years. With a team consisting of Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, you would think they would be fine.

The public laid the 16 points in the game against Australia expecting Team USA to come out pissed and show them what they’re really made of, but it never happened. It could be that basketball across the world has caught up to the United States a bit. Patty Mills had 22 points in Australia’s win last night and looked unguardable at times. An Olympic Gold Medal may help some of these guys like Lillard and Beal get into the Hall of Fame if they are borderline at the end of the career so you would think the incentive would be there. Carmelo Anthony is a great example, a cornerstone of Team USA in recent history which has significantly helped his case to get into the Hall of Fame.

It’s now two disappointing results and it raises some red flags. The public expects them to be winning these games by 30 points rather than losing outright. Now, they sit at -430 to win gold in Tokyo this August which may be worth a look now and is likely the lowest it will get if they end up winning their final three exhibition games. So if you think that Team USA will just clean up their act and you’re willing to take on the risk, this is the time to lay the number.