Tonight’s NCAAM Betting Guide: A Pair Of Top 25 Matchups Top Tuesday’s Slate

NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, January 25

We’ve got two top 25 matchups that should be must-watch television on Tuesday night in college basketball, and we have two plays we believe you should be targeting from both the Big Ten and the Pac-12. Let’s look at which teams you should consider backing.

Michigan State Spartans Vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Michigan State +164 | Illinois -200

Spread: Michigan State +4.5 (-106) | Illinois -4.5 (-114)

Total: 142 Over -106 | Under -114

Michigan State Spartans Vs. Illinois Fighting Illini News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s a big-time showdown in the Big Ten on Tuesday night as Michigan State will travel to Champaign to take on Illinois in one of two top-25 bouts on the slate. The Spartans have actually done well on the road this season with a 4-0 record and a recent 86-74 victory at Wisconsin on Friday night. Illinois has been a tough team to trust as of late, with a double-overtime loss to Purdue in a game they barely got back in at the end of regulation, followed by a puzzling 16-point loss to league bottom-feeders Maryland. There is certainly something left to be desired from the Fighting Illini as they are still figuring themselves out in time for March. It will be a hectic atmosphere, but it’s hard to turn down a few points coming your way on the more trustworthy coach in Michigan State’s Tom Izzo. Take Michigan State +4.5 in this spot as the program that seems to have a bit more of an identity as things stand.

The Pick: Michigan State +4.5 (-106)

Arizona Wildcats Vs. UCLA Bruins, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Arizona -164 | UCLA +134

Spread: Arizona -3.5 (-106) | UCLA +3.5 (-114)

Total: 150 Over -110 | Under -110

Arizona Wildcats Vs. UCLA Bruins News, Analysis, and Picks

You are doing yourself a disservice if you have not watched the Arizona Wildcats play a game yet this season. First-year head coach Tommy Lloyd has his guys flying around the court at the second-fastest tempo in the nation. When a team is so middling with their pace like the Bruins are, it’s typically worth noting how they react when playing teams on extreme ends of the spectrum. In two matchups with Long Beach State and one with Gonzaga, UCLA seemed more than satisfied to speed things up and show off their athleticism and scoring ability in the open court, with the total possessions ending in the 70s and 80s. Expect much of the same on Tuesday night, especially in a rocking home atmosphere. With so much talent on the court between both teams, a track meet is entirely possible and would make it difficult to stay below this total. Take the over in this spot.

The Pick: Over 150 (-110)

