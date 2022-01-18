Tonight’s NCAAM Betting Guide: Duke is On Upset Watch while Mississippi looks to tame the Tigers

NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, January 18

A big slate is on tap for Tuesday’s college basketball action, and we have two plays we believe you should be targeting from both the ACC and SEC. Let’s look at which teams you should consider backing.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Florida State Seminoles Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Duke -215 | Florida State +176

Spread: Duke -5 (-114) | Florida State +5 (-106)

Total: 145 Over -120 | Under -102

Duke Blue Devils vs. Florida State Seminoles News, Analysis, and Picks

Duke will hit the road and travel south as they take on Florida State in a pivotal ACC matchup. Since the start of last season, the Blue Devils have struggled in true away games, going 4-8 on the road in that span. As for the Seminoles, they have quietly had one of the best home-court advantages in the country over the past few years. They are 79-6 at home since the start of the 2016-17 season, and with the conference’s biggest opponent coming into town, it will be a rocking crowd in Tallahassee on Tuesday night. From a matchup perspective, the sheer size of Florida State’s roster may be enough to stifle Duke’s offensive efficiency. They boast the second-tallest roster in the nation, which could make things interesting. Back the Seminoles to get the upset in their biggest game of the regular season.

The Pick: Florida State ML (+176)

Missouri Tigers vs. Mississippi Rebels Wildcats, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Missouri +300 | Mississippi -400

Spread: Missouri +8 (-114) | Mississippi -8 (-106)

Total: 133.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Missouri Tigers vs. Mississippi Rebels News, Analysis, and Picks

This play feels straightforward as Missouri is one of the worst Power 6 programs in the nation as they currently rank 172nd in KenPom, the second-lowest ranking of a major program in the country. The key in this matchup will come beyond the arc. The Tigers boast a horrid 24.8 percent conversion rate from the three-point line, the second-worst in the entire country, while Ole Miss ranks 24th nationally in three-point percentage allowed. If Missouri is kept to their typical one-dimensional ways, this can be a brutal matchup on the road and could spell for an ugly game. Until this offense can prove that they can score in more than one way, they will be a fade for most of the season. Add in an average margin of defeat of 32.3 points across an 0-4 record on the road, and this feels like a nightmare spot for the Tigers in Oxford. Back the Rebels to comfortably cover this spread on Tuesday night.

The Pick: Mississippi -8 (-106)

