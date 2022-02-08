Utah State Aggies vs. Wyoming Cowboys Betting Guide: Expect The Pokes To Defend The Dome

Utah State Aggies vs. Wyoming Cowboys Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Yet another marquee matchup at the top of the Mountain West on Tuesday as the Utah State Aggies will head to the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie to take on the red-hot Wyoming Cowboys. We’ll be taking a deep dive into the odds and see where we can find value in what should be a fun one.

Utah State Aggies vs. Wyoming Cowboys Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Utah State -104 | Wyoming -115

Spread: Utah State +1.5 (-114) | Wyoming -1.5 (-106)

Total: 140 Over -120 | Under -102

Utah State Aggies vs. Wyoming Cowboys News, Analysis, and Picks

Simply put, Wyoming is one of the hottest teams in the country and has continuously proven that they are the class of the Mountain West. An at-large bid is certainly not out of the question for the Cowboys and with ten wins in their past 11 games, it’s hard to bet against them right now. The inside-outside duo of Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike has been a crucial part of the team’s success as they have combined for 39.3 points on the season, the highest-scoring tandem in the nation. The Aggies struggled to stop either of them as they combined for 44 points in their previous meeting this season. Unless Utah State can find a way to contain both Maldonado and Ike, they will struggle to have a chance against the Cowboys.

The value on Wyoming really comes into play with how dominant they have been on their home floor. The Cowboys have won 11 straight home games dating back to last season with their last defeat in Laramie coming over a year ago. Add in that Utah State is only 3-4 on the road this year and it feels like Wyoming should be laying a bit more in this spot. Take the Pokes to keep it rolling with a win over the Aggies on Tuesday night.

The Pick: Wyoming -1.5 (-106)

