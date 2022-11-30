Virginia Emerges as a College Hoops Contender

Virginia provides one of the most unique viewing experiences in college basketball. Head coach Tony Bennett is unapologetically committed to his style of play, and while it may not be the most exciting, it can be a nightmare for opposing teams.

The Cavaliers move at a snail’s pace, playing at the slowest tempo in the country in five of the past six seasons, with one season finishing second-slowest. Their probing attack on offense and stout defense make up a winning methodical approach.

The key for the Cavaliers is their returners.

Bennett’s system on both ends of the floor is typically not kind to freshmen, as it can take at least a full year of practice to get up to speed with his pack-line defense and patient offense. Virginia ranks ninth in the nation in minutes continuity per KenPom at 71.3 percent. It’s the second-highest for any power six program, only behind Stanford.

The ‘Hoos are also sharing the ball at a staggering rate so far this season.

They are first in the nation in assist rate – the percentage of made shots assisted – at 71.3 percent. Much of this can be attributed to the elite backcourt of junior Reece Beekman and senior Kihei Clark. Both rank within the top 60 in assist rate in the nation and are the engines that make this offense go.

If there is a remaining game in college basketball’s non-conference calendar that you must watch, it just might be Virginia vs. Houston on December 17.

Two defensive masterminds in Bennett and Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson will go toe-to-toe in what should be a hectic atmosphere in Charlottesville. Don’t be surprised if it’s a preview of the Final Four in April.

With Duke and North Carolina struggling out of the gate, the Cavaliers could be the betting favorite to win the ACC (second-shortest odds at +220) once conference play rolls around. With experience across the board, a proven head coach, and talent at every position, Virginia is an attractive choice to cut down the nets in Houston at +2000.