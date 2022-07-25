When Does the 2022-2023 College Basketball Season Start?
John David Yonke
The Kansas Jayhawks capped off their fourth National Championship in the 2021-2022 college basketball season. That marked the beginning of a long offseason leaving fans of the sport hungry for more action. That begs the question: when does the 2022-2023 college basketball season begin?
Monday, November 7
As of now, the first scheduled tournament of the season will take place at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will host a multi-team event (MTE) featuring themselves, the Columbia Lions, the Sacred Heart Pioneers, and the UMass Lowell River Hawks.
The first game of the MTE will be Rutgers vs. Columbia on Monday, November 7, the first day of the event, which will run through November 16.
The Lions will be considered sizable underdogs in this contest, considering they finished with a 4-22 record a year ago, including a 1-13 mark in Ivy League play. The Scarlet Knights finished 18-14 last year and lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the NCAA Tournament play-in game.
This game isn’t guaranteed to remain the tip-off for the season, as it’s always possible that another tournament is scheduled before the season. As of now, the unofficial tip-off date for the season can be called Monday, November 7.
The Rutgers MTE kicks off a November that is chock-full of other tournaments, including the Myrtle Beach Invitational (November 17 through November 20) and the Maui Jim Maui Invitational (November 21 through November 23), and many more.
College basketball can’t get here soon enough, but it’s on its way. Rutgers and Columbia are unofficially set to get things started, while some later tournaments will provide fans their first glimpse of Blue Bloods in 2022-2023.
