Where is the 2023 Final Four?

Are you already looking forward to the 2022-2023 college basketball season? Planning a trip to the Final Four? Wondering where your team will be playing if they make it that far? Let’s look at the scheduled dates and location of the 2023 Final Four.

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

This year’s Final Four and National Championship game will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The location is formerly known as Reliant Stadium and is most well-known for being the home of the NFL’s Houston Texans.

The two 2023 semifinal games between the four Regional winners will be held on Saturday, April 1. The 2023 National Championship Game will follow on Monday, April 3, to decide the sport’s top prize.

The 2022 Final Four was a sight to behold at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Villanova Wildcats while the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals. In the National Championship, the Jayhawks came away with a 72-69 victory to earn their fourth national championship.

Fans are in for a treat if this year is anything like last year’s Final Four. It’s never too early to plan a trip or simply mark your calendars for a beautiful college basketball spectacle. Fans can’t wait for the season to get here soon enough, and the Final Four is always a bittersweet moment because it’s the highest competition in the sport but also marks the ending of the season.

Houston, we don’t have a problem with you hosting the coming season’s event!