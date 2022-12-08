Where is the 2023 Mountain West Basketball Tournament?

The 2022-2023 college basketball season is in full swing! Teams are in the final weeks of non-conference play, and some have already dipped into conference action. Squads are jockeying for position, and when the calendar turns to March, all eyes will focus on conference tournaments. Routinely one of the best “mid-major” conferences, Mountain West has become a multi-bid league that usually puts at least two teams into the NCAA Tournament field. With the winner of the conference tournament getting an automatic bid, the Mountain West Tournament is always an important event.

Where is the 2023 Mountain West Conference Tournament?

The 2023 Mountain West Conference Tournament will take place in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center from March 8 to 11. It began in 2000 and has mostly been contested at the Thomas & Mack Center. In fact, the event has been held there each year except for a brief three-year stint in Denver. The San Diego State Aztecs have won the most conference tournaments with six league titles. The New Mexico Lobos are second with four championships but have not won the event since 2014. Boise State defeated San Diego State in 2022 final to capture its first Mountain West Conference Tournament title. The league is expected to be very competitive this season. Programs like Boise State, Wyoming, and Utah State have enjoyed success in the past few seasons, joining San Diego State as national players.

The 2023 Mountain West Conference Tournament will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas from March 8 to 11, with the final being aired on CBS.