One of the nation’s most incredible sporting events is the NCAA Basketball Tournament, better known as March Madness. The culmination of that tournament and the crowning of the season’s champion occurs annually at the Final Four. The NCAA has announced the host cities for the next eight Final Fours, with sites determined through 2030.

Final Four Dates City Facility April 1 and 3, 2023 Houston, Texas NRG Stadium April 6 and 8, 2024 Phoenix, Arizona State Farm Stadium April 5 and 7, 2025 San Antonio, Texas Alamodome April 4 and 6, 2026 Indianapolis, Indiana Lucas Oil Stadium April 3 and 5, 2027 Detroit, Michigan Ford Field April 1 and 3, 2028 Las Vegas, Nevada Allegiant Stadium March 31 and April 2, 2029 Indianapolis, Indiana Lucas Oil Stadium April 6 and 8, 2030 North Texas, Texas AT&T Stadium

Where is the 2027 Final Four?

The 2027 Final Four will be played in Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field. The venue is typically the home of the Detroit Lions and was opened in August 2002. While the standard capacity is 65,000, that number grows to 78,000 for basketball events. This will not be the first time Ford Field has hosted college basketball’s biggest event. The Final Four was held in Detroit at Ford Field in 2009. The Michigan State Spartans advanced to the NCAA Championship Game in their home state but could not finish the dream, losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels 89-72 after falling behind by 21 points at halftime.

