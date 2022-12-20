One of the nation’s most incredible sporting events is the NCAA Basketball Tournament, better known as March Madness. The culmination of that tournament and the crowning of the season’s champion occurs annually at the Final Four. The NCAA has announced the host cities for the next eight Final Fours, with sites determined through 2030.
Final Four Dates
City
Facility
April 1 and 3, 2023
Houston, Texas
NRG Stadium
April 6 and 8, 2024
Phoenix, Arizona
State Farm Stadium
April 5 and 7, 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Alamodome
April 4 and 6, 2026
Indianapolis, Indiana
Lucas Oil Stadium
April 3 and 5, 2027
Detroit, Michigan
Ford Field
April 1 and 3, 2028
Las Vegas, Nevada
Allegiant Stadium
March 31 and April 2, 2029
Indianapolis, Indiana
Lucas Oil Stadium
April 6 and 8, 2030
North Texas, Texas
AT&T Stadium
Where is the 2027 Final Four?
The 2027 Final Four will be played in Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field. The venue is typically the home of the Detroit Lions and was opened in August 2002. While the standard capacity is 65,000, that number grows to 78,000 for basketball events. This will not be the first time Ford Field has hosted college basketball’s biggest event. The Final Four was held in Detroit at Ford Field in 2009. The Michigan State Spartans advanced to the NCAA Championship Game in their home state but could not finish the dream, losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels 89-72 after falling behind by 21 points at halftime.
The 2027 Final Four will take place on April 3 and 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
