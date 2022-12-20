One of the nation’s most incredible sporting events is the NCAA Basketball Tournament, better known as March Madness. The culmination of that tournament and the crowning of the season’s champion occurs annually at the Final Four. The NCAA has announced the host cities for the next eight Final Fours, with sites determined through 2030.

Final Four Dates City Facility April 1 and 3, 2023 Houston, Texas NRG Stadium April 6 and 8, 2024 Phoenix, Arizona State Farm Stadium April 5 and 7, 2025 San Antonio, Texas Alamodome April 4 and 6, 2026 Indianapolis, Indiana Lucas Oil Stadium April 3 and 5, 2027 Detroit, Michigan Ford Field April 1 and 3, 2028 Las Vegas, Nevada Allegiant Stadium March 31 and April 2, 2029 Indianapolis, Indiana Lucas Oil Stadium April 6 and 8, 2030 North Texas, Texas AT&T Stadium

Where is the 2028 Final Four?

After years of resisting to make the move, the NCAA finally awarded a Final Four to Las Vegas. The 2028 Final Four will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it is the first time the sport’s crowning event will be held in Sin City. Las Vegas has hosted several conference tournaments and routinely plays host to marquee preseason showcase games, but this will be the first time Vegas will host the Final Four.

The games will be played at Allegiant Stadium, which is usually the host venue for the Las Vegas Raiders. The facility was opened in July 2020 and was built for 1.9 billion dollars. In addition to Raiders games, Allegiant Stadium has hosted the UNLV Rebels, the Las Vegas Bowl, the PAC-12 Championship Game, and the Vegas Kickoff Classic.

The 2028 Final Four will occur in Las Vegas on April 1 and April 3, 2028.