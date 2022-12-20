One of the nation’s most incredible sporting events is the NCAA Basketball Tournament, better known as March Madness. The culmination of that tournament and the crowning of the season’s champion occurs annually at the Final Four. The NCAA has announced the host cities for the next eight Final Fours, with sites determined through 2030.

Final Four Dates City Facility April 1 and 3, 2023 Houston, Texas NRG Stadium April 6 and 8, 2024 Phoenix, Arizona State Farm Stadium April 5 and 7, 2025 San Antonio, Texas Alamodome April 4 and 6, 2026 Indianapolis, Indiana Lucas Oil Stadium April 3 and 5, 2027 Detroit, Michigan Ford Field April 1 and 3, 2028 Las Vegas, Nevada Allegiant Stadium March 31 and April 2, 2029 Indianapolis, Indiana Lucas Oil Stadium April 6 and 8, 2030 North Texas, Texas AT&T Stadium

Where is the 2030 Final Four?

The final site the NCAA has determined and announced was for the 2030 Final Four. The event will be held in AT&T Stadium in North Texas. The massive facility is commonly known as “Jerry World,” and it is the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

This will not be the first time AT&T Stadium has hosted the sport’s biggest event. The 2014 Final Four was played there, with #7 seed UConn defeating #8 Kentucky by a score of 60-54. Shabazz Napier led the Huskies with 22 points as UConn captured an unlikely championship.

Texas has hosted the Final Four several times, with San Antonio and the Alamodome holding the event four times (with 2025 scheduled there), Houston holding the event at both the Astrodome and NRG Stadium (twice plus 2023 scheduled), and Reunion Arena in Dallas holding the Final Four in 1986.

The 2030 Final Four is scheduled to take place on April 6 and April 8, 2030.