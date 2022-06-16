WNBA Star Sue Bird to Retire Following 2022 Season

One of the greatest players in WNBA history is calling it a career.

According to ESPN.com, Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird will retire following the end of the 2022 season.

Drafted first overall by the Storm in 2002, Bird will finish her career as the league’s all-time leader in assists. The 41-year-old has won four WNBA titles, has made 12 All-Star teams, and is an eight-time All-WNBA selection.

“I’ve decided this will be my final year,” said Bird. “I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first.”

Bird is now the second WNBA legend to announce her retirement, as Sylvia Fowles, the league’s all-time rebounding leader, too, will begin another chapter at the conclusion of the season.

The Storm (9-5) have one final game in Bird’s home state of New York, a moment she called “bittersweet.”

Seattle, currently No. 4 in the WNBA standings, has won two of the league’s last four titles and will try to make Bird’s final year a memorable one.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Storm at +600 odds to win the WNBA championship.