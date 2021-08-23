2021 Louisville Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Louisville Cardinals Win Total

Louisville Cardinals Win Total 6.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

Louisville Cardinals NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Louisville Cardinals NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +20000

Louisville Cardinals ACC Championship Odds

Louisville Cardinals ACC Championship Odds: +3000

ACC Championship Odds – August 17, 2021

Clemson: -900

North Carolina: +1000

Miami (FL): +1000

Louisville: +3000

Boston College: +3000

NC State: +5000

Virginia Tech: +5000

Wake Forest: +5000

Pittsburgh: +6000

Florida State: +6000

Virginia: +10000

Georgia Tech: +10000

Syracuse: +10000

Duke: +25000

Louisville Cardinals Betting Trends, News and Notes

After a 4-7 finish last season in the ACC, the Louisville Cardinals look to reach the postseason and position themselves as one of the top teams in the conference.

Led by head coach Scott Satterfield, the team has posted a 21-12 record in his three years at Louisville and hopes to reach bowl season. The Cardinals defeated Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl, 38-28 in Satterfield’s first season.

Two Cardinals were selected in the NFL draft, wide receiver Tutu Atwell, chosen in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams, and Dez Fitzpatrick, the Tennessee Titans, in the third round.

Ranking fourth in the ACC in yards per game, the team looks to lean on senior quarterback Malik Cunningham to keep the offense moving. Starting 11 games last season, Cunningham threw for 2617 yards and 20 touchdowns, placing him fifth in the ACC in yards and fourth in touchdowns. Look for Braden Smith to see more targets this season, with Atwell and Fitzpatrick in the NFL. Third on the team last season, Smith caught 27 passes for 370 yards but did not get into the endzone.

On defense, a team allowing 369 yards to opponents last season—the fourth-fewest in the ACC, will look to continue their dominance. Look for C.J. Avery to lead the defense. Returning for a fifth year, Avery started 11 games last season, recording 48 solo tackles and two sacks.

The team is 29th in recruiting nationally, with a 2021 class highlighted by four-star defensive back Jaraye Williams.

The Cardinals kick off the 2021 season with a matchup against Ole Miss and UCF, followed by an ACC schedule of Florida State, Wake Forest, and Virginia. The back half of their season features tests against NC State in Raleigh on Oct. 30, followed by Clemson on Nov. 6, capping off with a rivalry game against in-state foe Kentucky on Nov. 27.

