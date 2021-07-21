2021 North Carolina Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

North Carolina Tar Heels Win Total

North Carolina Tar Heels Win Total: 9.5

Over: -125

Under: +105

North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +5000

North Carolina Tar Heels ACC Championship Odds

North Carolina Tar Heels ACC Championship Odds: +1000

Clemson: -900

North Carolina: +1000

Miami: +1000

Louisville: +3000

Boston College: +3000

NC State: +5000

Virginia Tech: +5000

Wake Forest: +5000

Pittsburgh: +6000

Florida State: +6000

Virginia: +10000

Georgia Tech: +10000

Syracuse: +25000

Duke: +25000

North Carolina Tar Heels Betting Trends, News and Notes

Expectations are high for the Tar Heels in their third season under head coach Mack Brown. This is his second stint with the team, and he led them to an 8-4 record last season. The Tar Heels made it to a major bowl game last season, and while Texas A&M ultimately beat them, it still represents a clear step in the right direction for the program. That said, they were a bit disappointing from a betting perspective, posting a record of just 5-7 against the spread.

The big question facing North Carolina is how they will replace the production they lost at the skill positions. They had four players selected in the NFL Draft – Javonte Williams and Michael Carter at running back, Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome at wide receiver – but they have plenty of players who are ready to step up. Josh Downs and Khafre Brown — Dyami’s brother — offer speed at receiver, while Beau Corrales and tight end Garrett Walston are experienced, trustworthy targets. They also secured running back Ty Chandler as a transfer, and he racked up 2,046 rushing yards in four seasons at Tennessee.

The good news is the rest of the offense should overcome any deficiencies at the skill position. They’re led by quarterback Sam Howell, who is currently listed as +1600 to win the Heisman Trophy. He’s also expected to be a top-five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s racked up 68 touchdown passes through his first two seasons. That’s more than any quarterback in ACC history, including last year’s No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The Tar Heels also boast an extremely seasoned offensive line. They return their entire starting unit from last year, and their top six players have combined for 112 career starts.

They also have plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball. They have more defensive line depth than in years past thanks to the No. 14 recruiting class in the nation per 247 Sports, highlighted by five-star defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver. Their secondary should also be one of the best in the conference, particularly their cornerback trio of Storm Duck, Tony Grimes, and Kyle McMichael. Duck missed all of last year with an injury, but he was one of their best defensive players as a true freshman in 2019.

The pressure will be on the team to win this season – likely their last season with Howell under-center – but they are poised to do so. They avoid Clemson in the regular season, and their toughest matchup will likely come against Miami on October 16. That game could decide the ACC Coastal Division, but UNC walloped Miami 62-26 on the road last season.

