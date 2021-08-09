2021 Northwestern Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Northwestern Wildcats Win Total

Northwestern Wildcats Win Total: 6.5

Over: -105

Under: -115

Northwestern Wildcats NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Northwestern Wildcats NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +15000

Northwestern Wildcats BIG 10 Championship Odds

Northwestern Wildcats Big 10 Championship Odds: +5000

Big 10 Championship Odds – August 9, 2021

Ohio State: -220

Wisconsin: +600

Penn State: +900

Iowa: +900

Indiana: +2000

Michigan: +2500

Minnesota: +3000

Nebraska: +4000

Northwestern: +5000

Michigan State: +10000

Purdue: +10000

Maryland: +10000

Illinois: +25000

Northwestern Wildcats Betting Trends, News and Notes

What a 2020 season it was for Northwestern football, achieving their highest AP ranking since 1995, finishing the season 10th after accruing a 7-2 record and making it into the Citrus Bowl. They comfortably handled Auburn for their fourth bowl triumph in the last five seasons, and suddenly head coach Pat Fitzgerald has put together five winning seasons in the last six years.

Unfortunately, there is a ton of turnover in Evanston this season. The Wildcats return just 34 percent of their team’s production from a season ago, the 2nd worst percentage in the FBS only ahead of BYU. Tons of departures include quarterback Peyton Ramsey, running backs Isaiah Bowser and Drake Anderson, and plenty more have graduated or transferred, leaving this roster as barebones as it gets. With his two backfield mates out of the picture, much of the workload falls onto sophomore Cam Porter to make up for the lost production. Fitzgerald is married to running the football, with Northwestern ranking second in the Big Ten in rushing attempts last season, something that is likely to continue with a new quarterback still learning the offense.

South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski will be under center this season after being benched following his freshman season for the Gamecocks. He is hoping for a fresh start with the Wildcats, and after slinging 11 touchdowns and five interceptions his freshman year, he brings promise to fill the void that Ramsey leaves. But, the wide receiver position is no help for Hilinski. Both Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman and John Raine; the team’s two leading receivers from a season ago are gone, leaving the pass-catching unit totally dry of returning players with any level of impact. Senior J.J. Jefferson returns after opting out last season so he provides a boost, while Malik Washington and Bryce Kirtz will be looked towards to step up after combining for just 118 receiving yards and zero touchdowns last year. This team will need time to mesh and mature, which makes this win total feel a bit lofty, even if the talent is there.

