2021 Notre Dame Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Win Total

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Win Total 8.5:

Over: -135

Under: +115

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +8000

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Trends, News and Notes

After a successful campaign in the ACC, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish resume their tenure as an FBS Independent. Returning to their independent nature is only one of the many changes in the 2021 chapter of the Fighting Irish’s history book. Notre Dame saw nine of its players drafted in the 2021 NFL draft, creating opportunities for some exciting prospects.

Three-year starter and the program’s all-time winningest quarterback, Ian Book, was drafted by the New Orleans Saints, creating a void the Fighting Irish haven’t known for years. Jack Coan is a grad transfer from Wisconsin who will be in the mix for the starter’s gig, but four-star recruit Tyler Buchner is also in the mix. Buchner is one of 11 four-star recruits that join the Fighting Irish for the upcoming season. The 2021 class is headlined by five-star recruit Blake Fisher that will join an offensive line that will give any quarterback all the time they need in the pocket.

The 2021 season will be a reloading year for the Fighting Irish, not a rebuilding one. Notre Dame features the ninth-best recruiting class for the upcoming season and is bringing back top rusher Kyren Williams that will have more than enough space to run with a talented offensive line opening up holes for him. The betting market implies that we should expect at least nine wins from Notre Dame this season, but don’t be surprised if they’re knocking on the door for a playoff position.

Think they can go all the way? for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!