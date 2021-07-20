2021 Oklahoma Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Oklahoma Sooners Win Total

Oklahoma Sooners Win Total 11:

Over: -110

Under: -110

Oklahoma Sooners NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Oklahoma Sooners NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +800

Oklahoma Sooners Big 12 Championship Odds

Oklahoma Sooners Big 12 Championship Odds: -170

Oklahoma -170

Iowa State +250

Oklahoma State +1200

Texas +1200

TCU +1200

West Virginia +2500

Kansas State +5000

Baylor +5000

Texas Tech +10000

Kansas +25000

Oklahoma Sooners Betting Trends, News and Notes

Keep your eyes on the Oklahoma Sooners this season. The Sooners stumbled out of the block in 2020, dropping two of their first three games with an offense comprised mainly of underclassmen. They rebounded by winning eight straight to end the season, including knocking off the Florida Gators in the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners enter 2021 with lofty ambitions, priced as chalk to win the Big 12 and sitting with the fifth-best odds to be crowned National Champions at the end of the College Football Playoffs.

The Sooners will force teams to keep pace with them offensively this season. Spencer Rattler is back after a successful freshman campaign in which he threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. Rattler’s three favorites receivers return this year; Marvin Mims and Theo Wease return to their wideout spots, and Austin Stogner is back in the tight end position. The Sooners have to offset the loss of wide receiver Charleston Rambo (transfer) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (draft). Still, the team featured a bevy of offensive weapons, with T.J. Pledger and Seth McGowan running for a combined 821 yards and eight different receivers going for at least 200 yards.

Similarly, Oklahoma’s defense remains largely intact, with nine of their top 10 leading tacklers returning for another season. The Sooners didn’t allow more than 21 points in any of their last five games to end last season against some noteworthy competition. There aren’t many holes on either side of the ball.

Lincoln Riley hasn’t lost more than two games in any of his seasons at Oklahoma, and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon. Riley failed to get the Sooners to the CFP for the first time in four seasons last year, and he’ll be looking to rectify that this season. The Sooners are here to make noise.

