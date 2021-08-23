2021 Tennessee Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

2021 Tennessee Volunteers Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

Tennessee Volunteers Win Total

Tennessee Volunteers Win Total 6.5:

Over: +150

Under: -175

Tennessee Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Tennessee Volunteers hired Josh Heupel to be their sixth head coach since the dismissal of Phillip Fulmer in 2008. Heupel recently coached Central Florida and leaped to the SEC after a 6-4 season. He originally took over for Scott Frost in 2018 after Frost left UCF for his alma mater Nebraska. Frost led UCF to an undefeated record and a 34-27 victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl in his final year. With most of their key players returning the following season, UCF then went 12-1 with Heupel at the helm. Their only defeat was a 40-32 loss to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Heupel struggled to find that same level of success as he went 10-3 and 6-4 in the subsequent seasons. It’s not unfair to ask the question of whether the dropoff in UCF’s play had anything to do with the quality of recruits Heupel was able to attract to the program.

It could be a situation of buyer beware if you’re the Tennessee Volunteers.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released the returning production for every FBS team played during 2020, and he projects the Volunteers will return only 54% of its production this season. The only SEC team that will return even less production is the South Carolina Gamecocks (47%). Tennessee is coming off a 3-7 season that resulted in the firing of Jeremy Pruitt as head coach. Pruitt didn’t exactly leave the cupboards filled in terms of returning players, so Heupel will likely have his hands filled.

Tennessee might be the most unsettled team in the SEC at the quarterback position. The Volunteers had plenty of action in the transfer portal as two quarterbacks left the program while Joe Milton III and Hendon Hooker transferred in. Milton struggled at times in Michigan last year as he completed 56.7% of his passes for 1,077 yards. He finished with four touchdowns and four interceptions during the six-game season. Hooker had the better season of the two with a 65.3% pass completion, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions with Virginia Tech. The former Hokie is also an adept rusher as he averaged 5.2 yards per carrying and finished with 620 rushing yards. His dual-threat ability could put him in pole position to win the starting job.

The offensive line also had its share of departures, with Jahmir Johnson moved on to Texas A&M and Wanya Morris headed to Oklahoma. Tennessee will also be without Trey Smith, who the Kansas City Chiefs selected in the sixth round. NFL. That means the Volunteers will need to lean on their two five-star linemen in Cade Mays and Darnell Wright.

The running back room also got a little smaller with the top-two rushers transferring out of the program. Eric Gray (772 rushing yards / four TDs) is heading to Oklahoma, while Ty Chandler (456 rushing yards / four TDs) moves to North Carolina. Tiyon Evans could be the lead back after transferring in from junior college.

The other skill positions look promising with the former USC wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and the returning sophomore Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt flashed as a true freshman with 20 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns. The tight end position is down to the redshirt senior Princeton Fant and redshirt junior Jacob Warren. Both combined to catch 18 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, there were multiple departures with linebackers Henry To’o To’o (76 tackles) transferring to Alabama and Quavaris Crouch (57 tackles and two forced fumbles) moving on to Michigan State. That means Jeremy Banks is the top returning tackler with just 38 career tackles. Senior transfer Juwan Mitchell should walk right into the lineup after leading the Texas Longhorns with 62 tackles. If you haven’t caught on yet, the Volunteers will be extremely thin at the linebacker position.

The defensive line might be the most stable unit despite the departure of Deandre Johnson to the Miami Hurricanes. Five seniors will return to take advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA. The group will be led by two former four-star players in Matthew Butler (43 tackles / two sacks) and Omari Thomas (10 tackles).

In the secondary, cornerback Alontae Taylor (29 tackles and one interception) is the best of the bunch. Taylor is expected to start, but the other cornerback position is still open, with Kenneth George Jr. (25 tackles) and Warren Burrell (17 tackles) vying for the job. There shouldn’t be any change at safety with Theo Jackson (31 tackles and one interception) and Jaylen McCollough returning (43 tackles).

Heupel should benefit from Tennessee’s national profile in terms of recruiting. 247Sports ranks the 2021 class 23rd in the country. Given the team’s lack of depth at multiple positions, some of those players will probably be expected to play in their first year.

The Volunteers will begin the season with three non-conference games against Bowling Green, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee Tech. Bowling Green and Tennesee Tech should result in victories, but Pittsburgh fits the profile of the type of team that’s been able to upset the Volunteers in recent years.

Their next two games will be on the road against SEC foes Florida and Missouri. Tennessee did defeat Missouri 35-12 in their second game last season, but the Tigers did improve down the stretch, so neither of those games figures to be easy. The Volunteers will then have back-to-back homes against South Carolina and Ole Miss before heading out on the road to take on Alabama and Kentucky. South Carolina might be the only game that Tennessee is a favorite during that stretch.

However, it could split the four games if it finds a way to grab a win over Kentucky. Tennessee will then wrap up the season with home games against Georgia, South Alabama, and Vanderbilt.

I think this win total is priced right where it should be, and Tennessee will likely need to win two of its three games against Pittsburgh, Missouri, and Kentucky to go over the win total.

With the under juiced to -175, you’re going to have to pay a premium. However, I think Tennessee did a decent job with their transfers, and Hooker should elevate their play at the quarterback position.

It’s a bit of a long shot, but I like the value with over at +150 odds.

