2021 Virginia Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Virginia Cavaliers Win Total

Virginia Cavaliers Win Total 6

Over: -110

Under: -110

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Virginia Cavaliers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Virginia Cavaliers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Virginia Cavaliers ACC Championship Odds

Virginia Cavaliers ACC Championship Odds: +10000

ACC Championship Odds – August 6, 2021

Clemson: -900

North Carolina: +1000

Miami (FL): +1000

Louisville: +3000

Boston College: +3000

NC State: +5000

Virginia Tech: +5000

Wake Forest: +5000

Pittsburgh: +6000

Florida State: +6000

Virginia: +10000

Georgia Tech: +10000

Syracuse: +10000

Duke: +25000

Virginia Cavaliers Betting Trends, News and Notes

A 5-5 record during the 2020 campaign proved disappointing for the Cavalier faithful, especially one year removed from winning the ACC Coastal Division and playing in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The team started the season 1-4, with losses to Clemson, NC State, Wake Forest and Miami, before turning around the season with an upset of the-15th ranked UNC Tar Heels on Oct. 31. The Cavaliers went on to win three straight games before ending the season with a loss to in-state rival Virginia Tech on Dec. 12.

Unfortunately, no Cavaliers heard their name called in this year’s NFL draft. Linebacker Charles Snowden and tight end Tony Poljan signed as undrafted free agents for the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

However, Charlottesville has hope, with head coach Bronco Mendenhall entering his sixth season with the team, posting a 30-32 record. The team ranked eighth in the ACC in yards per game, averaging 423 yards last season and should have no problem moving the ball downfield, with many starters returning this year.

Playcalling duties should go to second-year starter Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong started nine games last season as a junior, completing 157 passes for 2117 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 235.2 yards per game, good for ninth in the conference.

Wide receiver Billy Kemp returns for his senior year and should be a favorite target of Armstrong. Kemp led the receiving corps with 67 receptions for 644 yards and one touchdown. With Lavel Davis expected to miss the season with an ACL injury, expect graduate transfer Ra’Shaun Henry to see an increase in production. Last season, Henry caught seven passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, the team ranked 10th in the conference, allowing 442 yards to opponents last season. With most of the defense returning this year, expect defensive ends Mandy Alonso, a senior and Adeeb Atariwa, a graduate transfer, to have breakout campaigns. The duo combined for 25 assisted tackles and four sacks.

The team is 31st in recruiting nationally and has yet to sign a five-star recruit. The 2021 class is highlighted by defensive ends Josh McCarron and Bryce Carter, and offensive guard Noah Josey, all ranked as four-star recruits.

The Cavaliers start the season against William & Mary and Illinois before facing their first season test against UNC in Chapel Hill, NC. The team will end the season, with matchups against Louisville, Georgia Tech at home, before heading to Provo, UT, to face Mendenhall’s former team BYU. Keep an eye on Nov. 27 with the Cavaliers hosting their in-state rival Virginia Tech to close out the season.

Think the Cavaliers can go all the way? Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.