2022 FIFA World Cup Odds Power Rankings: Brazil Favored

All eyes are on South America as oddsmakers peg either Brazil or Argentina to win the whole thing.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Brazil +300

Brazil is the clear favorite in Qatar as they have the best overall squad at the tournament. The most successful soccer nation of all time, Brazil, is on a mission to return to international glory. This squad is the best they have had since they last won the World Cup in 2002. Brazil breezed through the qualifying phase, staying undefeated in 17 games while scoring 40 goals forward.

2. Argentina +550

Lionel Messi is in one of the best forms of his life, and that is why Argentina are second favorites to win the World Cup at +550. With 17 goal contributions in just 13 matches this season for PSG, Messi is ready to play in his final World Cup and take one last shot at international glory. Argentina was undefeated in qualifying, heading into Qatar off winning the most recent Copa America.

3. (Tie) England +800

Runners up from Euro 2020, England has high expectations to perform in Qatar. Steadily improving since their fourth-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, England head into Qatar in fine form, staying undefeated throughout qualifying while scoring more goals than any other European nation. The only question marks surrounding the team are with the defense, which is depleted due to injuries.

3. (Tie) France +800

The defending World Cup champions limp into this tournament without N’golo Kante, Paul Pogba, or Karim Benzema. However, led by long-time manager Didier Deschamps, the french are still one of the favorites for the tournament due to their sheer depth. Players such as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Raphael Varane are all returning to defend their title, and France is trying to avoid being the fourth defending champion in the last five World Cups to crash out of the group stages.

3. (Tie) Spain +800

Competing in every World Cup since 1978, Spain is no stranger to the big stage. They come into Qatar looking to build off their semi-finals appearance in Euro 2020, where they lost to eventual winners Italy. Luis Enrique’s men will be challenging to score on and enter the tournament having only one loss in their last ten games.

6. (Tie) Germany +1200

A far cry from the team that won it all eight years ago, Germany finds itself in the Group of Death with Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica. Loaded with young talent, Die Mannschaft will use the World Cup as a stepping stone in the right direction, forming a fresh identity under their new manager Hansi Flick.

6. (Tie) Netherlands +1200

The Netherlands entered the 2022 FIFA World Cup being undefeated under Van Gaal. Through 15 games straight, they have not tasted defeat, including runs through World Cup qualifying and the Nations League. The Dutch have set an expectation of at least making the quarterfinals of this tournament and have a realistic shot of doing so, being drawn as favorites in Group A with Ecuador, Senegal, and Qatar.

6. (Tie) Portugal +1500

Cristiano Ronaldo enters the final World Cup of his career with one of the most talented Portuguese teams he has ever been a part of. Backed by a creative midfield and a stingy defense, Portugal can go on a run if all things click in Qatar. Unfortunately, they rarely click, as the Portuguese have yet to show they can play as a cohesive unit. With two straight Round of 16 exits in major tournaments, it would be a surprise to see Portugal make a deep run this month. They needed to win the playoff to make it this far after failing to top their group in the qualifiers.

9. Belgium +1900

With their golden generation ending, Belgium has one last chance to get an international title with this squad. Led by Kevin De Bruyne, their offense will have no fear against any nation in the tournament. However, it remains to be seen how their defense will hold up, with dinosaurs Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld holding down the backline.

10. Denmark +3200

After a storybook run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, Denmark is back with a healthy Christian Eriksen looking to improve on the nation’s best-ever finish to an international tournament. One of the stingiest defenses in Europe, the Danes topped their qualifying group scoring 30 goals while only allowing three. With a healthy mix of veterans and eager youth, Denmark is primed for another cinderella run into the knockout stages and is even pegged to challenge France for the top spot in Group D.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook.