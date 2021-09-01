ACC Long Shot: Miami Hurricanes +1000

If you’re looking for a long shot to win the ACC Championship, the Miami Hurricanes should be at the top of your list with 10-to-1 odds. The Clemson Tigers are the favorites in the conference at -900, but they could experience some hiccups with Trevor Lawrence no longer on the roster.

Miami will need to navigate a tough game on October 16th against North Carolina to have a chance. They’ll benefit from not having to face Clemson in the regular season. However, complacency could be a problem because outside of the game against the Tarheels and a Week 1 opener against Alabama, their competition looks a bit thin.

D’Eriq King has recovered nicely after tearing his ACL, and the Hurricanes will have 10 returning starters on offense and nine on defense. This team was 6-7 just two years ago and finished 8-2 last season. They could be even better given the returning production, and at 10-1 odds, they’re certainly worth a look.

