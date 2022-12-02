Action Continues to Pour in on USMNT Despite Being Big Dogs vs. Netherlands

Whether they are giant underdogs or heavy favorites, it doesn’t seem to matter. BetMGM continues to see money and tickets roll in on Team USA. While it’s not quite the 83% of tickets and 90% of handle they saw in the Americans’ last group stage match, a huge 1-0 win against Iran, the numbers are still very one-sided.

Following the big victory that propelled them to the Round of 16, US enthusiasts sprinted to the betting window to put plays on the Stars and Stripes, despite being quite substantial dogs against the always dangerous Netherlands.

BetMGM Sportsbook Insights: USA-Netherlands

Match Result Opening Odds Current Odds Ticket% Handle% USA +350 +310 77% 76% Tie +240 +230 10% 7% Netherlands -120 -105 13% 17%

“USA is currently BetMGM’s biggest liability to win the World Cup. While we’re personally fans, USA winning it would be a tough outcome for the book. That said, as they advance, we’re seeing more betting action than ever.” – Christian Cipollini – Sports Trader at BetMGM.

Advancement Insights at BetMGM

Netherlands open -275, now -225

13% of tickets, 22% of handle Netherlands

USA open +175, now +155

87% of tickets, 78% of handle on USA

While he will likely play, Christian Pulisic’s status is up in the air after suffering a pelvic bone injury in USA’s final group stage match. The popular American left Tuesday’s game after he collided with Iran’s goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. Well, at least he cashed his prop first, as Pulisic scoring anytime was BetMGM’s most bet on player prop for the game. With the USMNT’s most prominent star’s health in question, teammate Timothy Weah has taken the mantle as the most bet-upon prop ahead of this colossal clash with Oranje. With that, a high-scoring game could also put a dent in the BetMGM bank.

Most Bet Props at BetMGM

Timothy Weah to score anytime goal +350

Both teams to score: Yes +105

Total 2.5 (Under -175) -68% of tickets, 77% of handle on Under

Kickoff between the Dutch and USMNT goes at 10 am ET, and SportsGrid is your home for all betting information and news around Team USA and the entire 2022 World Cup.