Action Continues to Pour in on USMNT Despite Being Big Dogs vs. Netherlands
joecervenka
Whether they are giant underdogs or heavy favorites, it doesn’t seem to matter. BetMGM continues to see money and tickets roll in on Team USA. While it’s not quite the 83% of tickets and 90% of handle they saw in the Americans’ last group stage match, a huge 1-0 win against Iran, the numbers are still very one-sided.
Following the big victory that propelled them to the Round of 16, US enthusiasts sprinted to the betting window to put plays on the Stars and Stripes, despite being quite substantial dogs against the always dangerous Netherlands.
BetMGM Sportsbook Insights: USA-Netherlands
Match Result
Opening Odds
Current Odds
Ticket%
Handle%
USA
+350
+310
77%
76%
Tie
+240
+230
10%
7%
Netherlands
-120
-105
13%
17%
“USA is currently BetMGM’s biggest liability to win the World Cup. While we’re personally fans, USA winning it would be a tough outcome for the book. That said, as they advance, we’re seeing more betting action than ever.” – Christian Cipollini – Sports Trader at BetMGM.
Advancement Insights at BetMGM
Netherlands open -275, now -225
13% of tickets, 22% of handle Netherlands
USA open +175, now +155
87% of tickets, 78% of handle on USA
While he will likely play, Christian Pulisic’s status is up in the air after suffering a pelvic bone injury in USA’s final group stage match. The popular American left Tuesday’s game after he collided with Iran’s goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. Well, at least he cashed his prop first, as Pulisic scoring anytime was BetMGM’s most bet on player prop for the game. With the USMNT’s most prominent star’s health in question, teammate Timothy Weah has taken the mantle as the most bet-upon prop ahead of this colossal clash with Oranje. With that, a high-scoring game could also put a dent in the BetMGM bank.
Most Bet Props at BetMGM
Timothy Weah to score anytime goal +350
Both teams to score: Yes +105
Total 2.5 (Under -175) -68% of tickets, 77% of handle on Under
Kickoff between the Dutch and USMNT goes at 10 am ET, and SportsGrid is your home for all betting information and news around Team USA and the entire 2022 World Cup.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.