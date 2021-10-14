Alabama vs. Mississippi State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Alabama (93.7%) vs. Mississippi State (6.3%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Alabama -861 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Alabama -17 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) look to rebound after a shocking loss to Texas A&M as they travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2) in an SEC showdown on Saturday, October 16.

It was a loss that very few saw coming, as the seemingly invincible Crimson Tide fell behind early against A&M and were able to grab a late lead before losing on a last-second game-winning kick by Seth Small. Great teams find a way to respond in the face of adversity, so all eyes will be on Nick Saban and this Crimson Tide team on Saturday.

The primary cause for concern in Tuscaloosa will be a defense that allowed 41 points to an A&M offense that had appeared inept up until last week. Alabama did turn the ball over twice and allowed a 96-yard kick return touchdown, so it wasn’t all on the defense — but they failed to sack Zach Calzada once in the evening despite going against an A&M offensive line that had struggled for most of the year.

It was a perplexing performance, but it was also the second time in as many road games that they’ve looked vulnerable. They narrowly escaped Florida with a 31-29 win in their only other road test.

Mississippi State has played in a lot of close games, as they’ve only had two scores decided by double-digits, and those occurred in wins during their first and second games of the season. Their two losses have come by a combined five points. That being said, they haven’t faced a team quite like Alabama this season.

The Bulldogs do have a very good rush defense (89 yards per game on 3.3 yards per carry), so it might be up to Alabama Bryce Young to score enough points to find the cover. That’s not such a bad thing in my eyes, as Young has looked impressive (20 passing touchdowns, 8.8 yards per attempt) and is developing chemistry with standout wide receiver Jameson Williams (510 yards, five touchdowns).

The model likes Alabama in this spot, and I can’t disagree.