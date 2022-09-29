Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Texas A&M-Alabama football series does not go as far back as some of the rivalries in the SEC but has become one of the most anticipated games of the regular season over the last few years since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. The Crimson Tide don’t lose very often under Nick Saban, so when it does happen, people take note. As division foes, these programs now meet annually with no love lost.

Series History

The Aggies and Crimson Tide have met 14 times, with the Tide holding an 11-3 edge in the standings. The first meeting was in 1942 in the first of two Cotton Bowl matchups (1-1). Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M is 2-8 against Alabama. The Aggies won their first matchup as conference foes in 2012 as Johnny Manziel burst onto the scene. The Tide rolled to eight straight before A&M coach Jimbo Fisher became the first Nick Saban assistant to beat him in 2021.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M All-Time Records

Category Alabama Texas A&M All-Time Wins 946 769 All-Time Win Pct. .732 .606 Conference Titles 33 18 National Titles 18 3

The Crimson Tide opened conference play with a blowout win over the Vanderbilt Commodores 55-3. The Tide up their record to 4-0 and sit at No. 2 in the AP Poll. Texas A&M also got an SEC to win, but their road to victory was much harder. They fell behind No. 10 Arkansas 14-0 in the first quarter before reeling off 23 straight points to hold on for a 23-21 win. After the win, the Aggies jumped from 23rd to 17th in the AP Poll.

This week Alabama travels to No. 20 Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks. The Crimson Tide have won 14 games in a row. Texas A&M will head to Starkville to play a 3-1 Mississippi State squad. The Aggies are only 7-8 against the Bulldogs all time, and Mississippi State won their last meeting.

Nick Saban and the Tide will look to avenge last season’s loss when they welcome the Aggies on October 8.