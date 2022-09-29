Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins
Sammy Jacobs
The Texas A&M-Alabama football series does not go as far back as some of the rivalries in the SEC but has become one of the most anticipated games of the regular season over the last few years since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. The Crimson Tide don’t lose very often under Nick Saban, so when it does happen, people take note. As division foes, these programs now meet annually with no love lost.
Series History
The Aggies and Crimson Tide have met 14 times, with the Tide holding an 11-3 edge in the standings. The first meeting was in 1942 in the first of two Cotton Bowl matchups (1-1). Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M is 2-8 against Alabama. The Aggies won their first matchup as conference foes in 2012 as Johnny Manziel burst onto the scene. The Tide rolled to eight straight before A&M coach Jimbo Fisher became the first Nick Saban assistant to beat him in 2021.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M All-Time Records
Category
Alabama
Texas A&M
All-Time Wins
946
769
All-Time Win Pct.
.732
.606
Conference Titles
33
18
National Titles
18
3
The Crimson Tide opened conference play with a blowout win over the Vanderbilt Commodores 55-3. The Tide up their record to 4-0 and sit at No. 2 in the AP Poll. Texas A&M also got an SEC to win, but their road to victory was much harder. They fell behind No. 10 Arkansas 14-0 in the first quarter before reeling off 23 straight points to hold on for a 23-21 win. After the win, the Aggies jumped from 23rd to 17th in the AP Poll.
This week Alabama travels to No. 20 Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks. The Crimson Tide have won 14 games in a row. Texas A&M will head to Starkville to play a 3-1 Mississippi State squad. The Aggies are only 7-8 against the Bulldogs all time, and Mississippi State won their last meeting.
Nick Saban and the Tide will look to avenge last season’s loss when they welcome the Aggies on October 8.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.