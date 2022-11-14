Argentina Getting Backed Ahead of World Cup Opening
Zachary Cook
The sporting world’s biggest event is set to dominate headlines over the next month, with multiple World Cup teams getting betting interest to win it all. Most recently, in 2018, France defeated Croatia in the Finals, with both teams once again in the running this year.
Argentina won the Copa America Final against Brazil last year, and the perennial contenders are seeing the most backing as we’re less than a week away from the opening match.
Line Movement at Bet MGM (opening to current)
Brazil +500 –> +400
Argentina +1000 –> +500
Some of the top teams on the world stage are generating the most interest leading up to November 20. Getting hot at the right moment is always a key in these short tournaments, but there are some nations that have continued to prove that they’re amongst the best in the world for a reason.
The two countries that top that list are Brazil and Argentina. In the last World Cup, Argentina was eliminated in the round of 16 by the eventual champs in France, while Brazil fell in the quarterfinals to Belgium. Both sides will be looking to make deeper runs in this tournament, and the money backing them demonstrates the confidence bettors have.
Brazil is the odds-on favorite at +400, while Argentina sits with the second-best odds at +500, just ahead of France (+600). In addition, both countries are also receiving the most tickets, and money flow in their direction. Argentina boasts the highest ticket and handle percentage.
Argentina has tallied 15.2% of tickets, along with 22.9% of the handle. Brazil has attracted 12.8% of tickets, along with 16% of the handle, which are the second highest numbers for each category behind Argentina. The books are seeing some big money wagers on both countries.
With the heavy interest Argentina has already seen, they join Canada and the United States as the biggest liabilities for the book.
