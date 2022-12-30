Arizona Bowl Preview: Ohio vs. Wyoming Insights

The Arizona Bowl flies under the radar, broadcast by Barstool Sports, featuring two Group of Five teams, the Ohio Bobcats and the Wyoming Cowboys. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t be an entertaining matchup.
The Bobcats went 9-4 but fell to the Toledo Rockets in the Mid-American Conference Championship. They also went 9-4 against the spread in 2022 and are looking for their third ten-win season in program history.
The Cowboys look for their fourth-straight bowl win dating back to 2017. Wyoming finished with a 7-5 record but went just 6-6 ATS in 2022.
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Matchup:
Ohio is undefeated (6-0) when allowing less than five yards per rush – tied for best in FBS.
Wyoming is 9-1 (.818) when scoring 22 or more points since the 2021 season – tied for tenth-best in FBS.
Ohio Bobcats Insights:
Sam Wiglusz (OHI) has 11 receiving touchdowns this season – the sixth-most of Qualified Wide Receivers.
Wyoming’s defense has allowed 11 receiving touchdowns this season – tied for third-fewest among Non-Power Five defenses.
Kurtis Rourke (OHI) has completed 68.6% of passes (35/51) in the red zone this season – tied for eighth-best of Qualified Quarterbacks.
Wyoming’s defense has allowed a completion rate of just 39.0% when defending in the red zone this season – fourth-best among Non-Power Five defenses.
Wyoming’s WRs have 58 receptions this season – the fourth-fewest among FBS WRs.
Ohio’s defense has allowed 214 receptions to WRs this season – the most among FBS defenses.
Ohio has tackled opponents for a loss on four of 16 rushing attempts (25% TFL%) on 3rd and short this season – tied for fifth best among Non-Power 5 Teams.
Wyoming Cowboys Insights:
Wyoming is 8-1 (.889) when intercepting at least one pass since the 2021 season – tenth-best in FBS.
Wyoming is undefeated (3-0) when making five or more explosive passes in a game since the 2021 season – tied for seventh-best in FBS.
Wyoming is 9-1 (.818) when making seven or more explosive plays since the 2021 season – fifth-best in FBS.
Wyoming has allowed first downs on 17% of pass attempts on 3rd and short this season – tied for third-best in FBS.
